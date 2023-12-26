A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring Unveils State-of-the-Art Showroom in Needham, MA

"We're thrilled to grow in the community with our new Needham showroom," said AJ Boyajian, Co-Owner at A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring. "For 40+ years, we've been dedicated to offering top-notch flooring options and unmatched service. This location enhances our ability to serve Needham and beyond." Post this

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the community with the opening of our state-of-the-art showroom in Needham," said AJ Boyajian, Co-Owner at A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring. "For over 40 years, A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring has been dedicated to providing our customers with the finest flooring options and unmatched service. This new location allows us to better serve the flooring needs of the Needham community and beyond."

What sets A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring apart is not only the extensive product range but also its commitment to customer convenience. In addition to the brick-and-mortar experience, A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring is excited to introduce its innovative "Shop From Home" program. Customers can now explore the diverse flooring options and make selections from the comfort of their homes through the user-friendly website, ajrosecarpets.com.

Whether you're planning a home renovation, a commercial project, or simply exploring the possibilities of enhancing your space, A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring in Needham welcomes you to experience the latest trends and innovations in flooring.

To celebrate the grand opening, A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring invites the community to visit the new Needham showroom and discover the perfect flooring solution. For those unable to make it to the store, the Shop From Home program ensures that exceptional service and high-quality products are just a click away.

For more information, please visit ajrosecarpets.com or stop by the new showroom at 120 Highland Ave., Needham, MA.

About A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring:

With a legacy spanning over 40 years, A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring has been a trusted name in the flooring industry. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch flooring solutions, backed by unparalleled customer service. With three existing locations and the new showroom in Needham, A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring continues to be a leader in the flooring market.

