Ajax Creative Launches Human-First Branded Documentary Series Filmed in Crisis Zones Across the U.S.

Human-centered storytelling reframes truck drivers as frontline heroes amid wildfires and hurricanes.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As wildfires and hurricanes continue to devastate communities across the United States, a new branded documentary series is shifting the focus from machines to the people who show up when everything is on the line.

Ajax Creative has launched a character-driven docu-series for International Trucks, developed in partnership with Secret Fort. Filmed in active wildfire zones and hurricane-impacted regions, the series centers on truck drivers as individuals, not mere operators, and tells their stories with honesty, restraint, and respect.

The episodes follow drivers like Rachel and Greg. Rachel delivers a massive dozer into wildfire zones in Northern California, putting her life on the line to support firefighting efforts. Greg navigates steep, damaged mountain roads in Burnsville, North Carolina, bringing critical supplies to families whose homes were destroyed by hurricanes. These are not reenactments. The stories unfold in real places, under real pressure, with real consequences.

The series moves away from portraying trucks as machines and instead focuses on the people behind the wheel. It reframes drivers as decision-makers, protectors, and community anchors at moments when infrastructure fails and time matters. At a time when natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe, these stories highlight individuals whose work often goes unseen but remains essential.

Ajax Creative built the series around a simple principle: start with the person. Each episode was developed from the driver's lived experience. It allows the narrative to emerge naturally rather than forcing a scripted arc. The production teams worked in remote and difficult environments, often contending with limited access, damaged roads, unpredictable weather, and tight daylight windows.

In Northern California, the crew faced major logistical hurdles sourcing large machinery to accurately reflect Rachel's wildfire relief mission. In North Carolina, filming took place on the shortest day of the year, with daylight fading fast as crews navigated flood-damaged terrain. Ajax Creative partnered with local leaders, including Stephanie of the Rebuilding Hollers Foundation, to coordinate the delivery of essential supplies to families who had lost their homes.

These conditions were not obstacles to work around. Rather, they were part of the story.

"This project reminded us why we do this work," said Jared Floyd, Founder and Executive Producer of Ajax Creative. "We wanted to be on the ground, alongside the drivers, experiencing what they experience. All without shortcuts or controlled environments."

"Rachel and Greg are real people making hard decisions in moments that matter," Floyd added. "Filming in wildfire zones and hurricane-impacted communities made the stakes impossible to ignore. These stories deserve to be told with honesty and respect, and we're proud to have partnered with Secret Fort and International Trucks to bring that humanity to the screen."

By embracing real conditions and focusing on character over spectacle, Ajax Creative reinforced its approach to branded storytelling. The studio creates films that ask audiences to feel first, then reflect. The result is a documentary series that moves beyond promotion and delivers stories grounded in grit, empathy, and lived experience.

Watch the Human Stories Behind the Wheel

Watch the International Trucks docu-series to experience the resilience and dedication of drivers like Rachel and Greg: Unstoppable and Resilience.

To explore more of Ajax Creative's work and approach to human-first filmmaking, visit www.ajaxcreative.com and follow Ajax Creative on social media for behind-the-scenes insights.

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Media Contact

Jared Floyd, Ajax Creative, 1 647-951-5802, [email protected], https://www.ajaxcreative.com/

SOURCE Ajax Creative