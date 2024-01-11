AJProTech Introduces Award-Winning Solutions at CES 2024

Honored with the esteemed 2023 Good Design Award, AJProTech proudly introduces its award-winning solutions. Join us at CES 2024, where AJProTech will showcase more hardware solutions for the consumer electronics industry!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AJProTech is thrilled to announce its eagerly awaited participation in CES 2024, where it will offer an exclusive preview of its hardware solutions and proudly unveil its award-winning designs. A standout achievement for AJProTech in 2023 was securing two prestigious accolades – the Muse Design Award and the Good Design Award.

The oldest and globally recognized Good Design Award serves as a symbol of excellence, commending AJProTech for outstanding design, functionality, and significant contributions to the music technology sector. MeloScene SceneKey, a testament to AJProTech's steadfast commitment to innovation, has earned acclaim from design experts and industry leaders alike.

About the Award-Winning Product Design Solution:

Capturing the essence of guitar-interface sound cards, SceneKey emerges as a meticulously designed metal platform, exuding authenticity and tactile finesse. The device is enveloped in a luminous aura, enhancing its visual appeal and transcending its status from a mere instrument to a captivating work of art. MeloScene SceneKey orchestrates a distinctive fusion of technology and design expression, seamlessly merging real-time instruments with Oculus's avant-garde controllers.

About AJProTech:

AJProTech is an award-winning IoT development company specializing in product development, with a focus on consumer electronics, IoT, and Virtual Reality. Founded in 2014, AJProTech has consistently delivered innovative solutions, earning recognition for its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking designs.

About Good Design Award:

Founded in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design Award is the oldest design award program in the world. It emphasizes social responsibility, sustainability, and user experience, in addition to aesthetics and innovation. Winning a Good Design Award signifies that a product is not only well-designed but also makes a positive contribution to the world.

About CES:

Consumer Electronics Show is an annual event organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), showcasing the latest innovations and technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry. Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES serves as a global platform for tech companies, innovators, and industry professionals to introduce and explore cutting-edge products, services, and ideas.

Media Contact

