AJProTech Introduces Award-Winning Solutions at CES 2026

AJProTech is heading to CES 2026 with a lineup of award-winning hardware and IoT innovations. The California-based engineering studio will showcase cutting-edge solutions across health, sports, wellness, and mobility, including technologies behind Huupe, Worldcoin, 40 Years of Zen, Asesso Health, and the Terraglide electric trike.

AJProTech is all about building ultra-precise, production-ready solutions across health, sports, wellness, and mobility. Our standout projects include Huupe smart basketball systems, Worldcoin biometric hardware, the 40 Years of Zen EEG device, Asesso Health dental tech, the Terraglide recumbent trike, and a ton more.

Built on the vibe of mixing hardware engineering with smart design, AJProTech guides clients from first idea to prototype and all the way to full production. Our crew of engineers, designers, and product strategists is all about taking on tricky projects and nailing that sweet spot between innovation, usability, and manufacturability.

In addition to the product work, AJProTech has published a comprehensive Hardware Development Handbook "How to to fundraise, develop and manufacture new hardware products", a practical resource for startups and enterprises bringing hardware products to market efficiently. The company also contributes insights to Forbes, providing expert analysis on trends in IoT, consumer electronics, and hardware development.

At CES 2026, visitors can explore AJProTech's work firsthand at Booth 60317, gaining insight into the engineering processes and design strategies that have made the company a trusted partner for leading brands and emerging innovators alike.

Visit AJProTech at CES 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G

Dates: January 6-9, 2026

Booth: 60317

Attendees, investors, and product teams can meet AJProTech's engineering and leadership group to explore how complex hardware products move from concept to prototype to successful manufacturing.

About AJProTech

AJProTech is an award-winning engineering company based in California, specializing in hardware and IoT product development. From concept design and electronics engineering to prototyping and manufacturing support, AJProTech partners with startups, global brands, and high-growth ventures to build world-class products. The company's portfolio spans mobility, wellness, VR/AR, robotics, sports tech, neurotechnology, and consumer electronics.

Media Contact

Maria Alexander, CMO AJProTech, 1 7478888172, [email protected], https://ajprotech.com

