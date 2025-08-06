AJProTech Launches Free Book on Hardware Product Development

Free book by AJProTech reveals proven strategies for fundraising, product development, and manufacturing hardware products.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AJProTech, a premier U.S. engineering partner for IoT and hardware product development, today announced the launch of a free digital book: How to Fundraise, Develop, and Manufacture New Hardware Products. Written by AJProTech CEO Alex Gudilko, the guide extracts years of product development experience into an actionable roadmap for hardware startups and innovators.

Backed by firsthand experience working with startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, the book offers practical insights on turning ideas into scalable, manufacturable hardware products - faster, smarter, and with fewer costly mistakes.

"Building hardware is hard. That's why having the right roadmap for IoT product development - especially when you're building a physical device - is absolutely critical," said Maria Dobroskokina, Chief Marketing Officer at AJProTech. "This book should be every founder's go-to playbook. It distills real-world experience into actionable insights across fundraising, product design, and scalable manufacturing. No fluff - just hard-earned lessons every hardware innovator needs."

The book covers:

Fundraising with structure and strategy: How to build investor trust and pitch with clarity.

Product development: From early prototypes to user-driven design decisions.

Manufacturing at scale: Proven tactics for supplier selection, quality control, and launch execution.

How to Fundraise, Develop, and Manufacture New Hardware Products is written for startup founders, product leads, and technical teams navigating the complex process of building physical devices. It is now available for free download at AJProTech's official website.

About AJProTech:

AJProTech is a Los Angeles-based IoT product development partner helping startups and enterprises design, engineer, and manufacture innovative IoT and hardware products. With clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, AJProTech bridges the gap between idea and production with full-stack development support and world-class engineering.

About Alex Gudilko:

Alex Gudilko is the CEO and Founder of AJProTech, a Los Angeles-based product development and innovation studio specializing in consumer electronics, IoT, and embedded systems. With over a decade of experience, he has led the development and launch of more than 40 hardware products, generating over $70 million in sales.With a strong engineering background and Master's degrees in Electrical and Systems Engineering, Alex brings deep technical expertise and sharp strategic vision to every project. Beyond AJProTech, he actively invests in early-stage tech startups, shares practical insights as a Forbes author, and mentors founders at Plug & Play.

