AJProTech receives Gold Winner Award from the MUSE Design Awards

AJProTech, a hardware product design studio, has been awarded the prestigious Muse Design Award for their product design of the Meloscene SceneKey. The SceneKey is a Virtual Reality studio that allows musicians to plug in their instruments and perform and record music within an immersive digital environment. AJProTech's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design is evident in their innovative product.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that AJProTech has been awarded the prestigious Muse Design Award for Product Design in recognition of their groundbreaking solution for Meloscene SceneKey.This prestigious award is in recognition of excellence in product design combined with a turn-key engineering solution for the Internet of Things.

The Meloscene SceneKey is a groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) studio that pushes the boundaries of creativity and musical innovation. It provides musicians with the unique opportunity to plug in their real instruments and perform and record authentic music in VR studio within an immersive digital environment. By combining the convenience of VR technology with the authenticity of real instruments, Meloscene revolutionizes the way musicians create and experience music. With Meloscene, musicians can unleash their creativity, bring their musical visions to life, and revolutionize the way music is experienced in the digital age.

With its sleek metal body and an eye-catching light feature on top, the elegantly designed SceneKey serves as a fully equipped recording studio. Not only does SceneKey deliver exceptional functionality, but it also adds a touch of style to any living space.

At AJProTech, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Meloscene SceneKey exemplifies our passion for merging technology and creativity, revolutionizing the way musicians perform and record their music. Experience the remarkable ingenuity of AJProTech with SceneKey – a true game-changer in the music industry.

Our dedication to staying at the forefront of design trends, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and igniting creativity continues to drive our work. Collaborating with our clients and partners, we aim to create visually stunning designs that make lasting impressions.

Winning the Muse Design award is a tremendous honor, as it recognizes and celebrates the best creative work in the industry from around the world. It inspires us to keep pushing boundaries, exploring new techniques, and experimenting with innovative design concepts.

At AJProTech, we believe in the power of design to transform businesses and captivate audiences. This acknowledgment by the prestigious MUSE Creative and Design Awards further validates our expertise and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional design solutions.

About AJProTech:

AJProTech is a leading IoT Product Development partner for companies and startups specializing in building Consumer Electronics for various industries. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of technology and design, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge hardware solutions that enhance user experiences and transform businesses. Our team combines technical expertise with creativity to provide turn-key engineering solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients.

Learn more about AJProTech, our award-winning hardware design capabilities, and our commitment to innovation by visiting our website at www.ajprotech.com

.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Maria Dobros at [email protected].

About the Muse Awards:

The Muse Creative and Design Awards, recognized globally, honor creative and design professionals across various categories such as product design, motion graphics, web design, advertising, and packaging. With an impressive number of submissions, the Muse Awards celebrate the expertise of talented individuals and organizations worldwide. The official announcement by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the organization behind the MUSE Awards, marks the conclusion of the 2023 competition.

Media Contact

Kevin Voronov, AJProTech, 1 8188511502, [email protected], AJProTech

Maria Dobros, AJProTech, [email protected], www.ajprotech.com

SOURCE AJProTech