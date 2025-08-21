AKA Spirits Welcomes Naturi Naughton as Equity Partner and Brand Ambassador for TUCK Gin

Award-winning actress and producer Naturi Naughton has joined forces with AKA Spirits to champion TUCK Gin, bringing her star power and authentic voice to a brand built on craftsmanship, sustainability, and purpose. This partnership signals a bold new chapter for TUCK as it blends culture, creativity, and growth in the premium spirits world.
WESTON, Conn., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AKA Spirits Inc., maker of the award-winning TUCK Gin, proudly announces a new partnership with award-winning actress, 3x NAACP Image Award recipient, singer, and recent producer of the acclaimed off-Broadway show Duke & Roya, Naturi Naughton. Most well-known for her character Tasha on the Starz series Power, Naturi joins the TUCK team to bring fresh energy, storytelling, and national visibility to a spirit born of purpose and passion.
"I care deeply about what I put into my body, what a brand stands for, and how it makes people feel," said Naturi. "TUCK Gin is not just delicious — it's made with intention. The quality, the sustainability, and the beautiful brand all really speak to me. I 'GIVEATUCK,' and I believe gin is in! And the fact that it's crafted right here in New York, just a few miles from where I live, made it feel like destiny."
Jonathan Davies, original distiller and President of AKA Spirits, added:
"We sought to find a celebrity partner that shared our values, someone with integrity, openness, and who was real, someone who we trusted, someone who loved our gin as much as we do. In Naturi we found all of that and more. We're excited for Naturi to help raise brand visibility through her personal engagement and creative storytelling. We are so excited to partner with her."
Founded by four friends along the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, TUCK Gin represents a modern take on classic craftsmanship. Distilled in small batches and made with globally sourced botanicals — including organic California grapefruit, Indian jasmine, New York rosemary, and dual juniper strains from Italy and Albania amongst others — TUCK's flagship gin is layered, vibrant, and refined.
Its companion product, TUCK Barrel-Finished Gin, rests in French oak barrels to create a smooth, sip-worthy experience akin to a fine whiskey or reposado tequila. Both expressions have received top honors at the New York World Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition — two of the industry's most prestigious awards.
Available at over 500 retail locations in New York and southern New England, TUCK is now set to become more widely available this holiday season — and Naturi's involvement signals a new era for the brand.
This partnership blends star power with substance, culture with craft, and storytelling with strategic growth, a combination that makes TUCK one to watch in the evolving premium spirit's landscape.
For more information, visit www.tuckgin.com or follow @TUCK_Gin on social media.
Media Contact
Joshua Meah, JM&Co., 1 202-603-6055, [email protected], joshmeah.com
Jonathan Davies, AKA Spirits, 1 203-807-0095, [email protected], tuckgin.com
SOURCE JM&Co.
Share this article