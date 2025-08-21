AKA Spirits Welcomes Naturi Naughton as Equity Partner and Brand Ambassador for TUCK Gin

"TUCK Gin is not just delicious — it's made with intention. The quality, the sustainability, and the beautiful brand all really speak to me. I 'GIVEATUCK'!" Post this

Jonathan Davies, original distiller and President of AKA Spirits, added:

"We sought to find a celebrity partner that shared our values, someone with integrity, openness, and who was real, someone who we trusted, someone who loved our gin as much as we do. In Naturi we found all of that and more. We're excited for Naturi to help raise brand visibility through her personal engagement and creative storytelling. We are so excited to partner with her."

Founded by four friends along the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, TUCK Gin represents a modern take on classic craftsmanship. Distilled in small batches and made with globally sourced botanicals — including organic California grapefruit, Indian jasmine, New York rosemary, and dual juniper strains from Italy and Albania amongst others — TUCK's flagship gin is layered, vibrant, and refined.

Its companion product, TUCK Barrel-Finished Gin, rests in French oak barrels to create a smooth, sip-worthy experience akin to a fine whiskey or reposado tequila. Both expressions have received top honors at the New York World Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition — two of the industry's most prestigious awards.

Available at over 500 retail locations in New York and southern New England, TUCK is now set to become more widely available this holiday season — and Naturi's involvement signals a new era for the brand.

This partnership blends star power with substance, culture with craft, and storytelling with strategic growth, a combination that makes TUCK one to watch in the evolving premium spirit's landscape.

