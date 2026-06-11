Akave Cloud Receives 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award

"Storage is becoming the foundation for how enterprises control their data and meet compliance requirements in the AI era," said Stefaan Vervaet, CEO of Akave. Post this

"Storage is becoming the foundation for how enterprises control their data and meet compliance requirements in the AI era," said Stefaan Vervaet, CEO of Akave. "This recognition from Intellyx validates our approach: giving enterprises a decentralized alternative that provides data sovereignty, verifiable provenance, and the unit economics needed to scale."

Intellyx evaluates hundreds of emerging technology vendors each year and recognizes organizations that demonstrate significant innovation and market impact through its Digital Innovator Awards program. Award recipients are selected following an analyst briefing process focused on identifying vendors advancing the state of enterprise technology and digital transformation. "At Intellyx, we're always looking to speak to the most innovative and disruptive software vendors around the world," said Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director, Intellyx BV.

Akave joins a select group of technology innovators recognized by Intellyx for helping organizations modernize infrastructure, accelerate digital transformation, and address emerging challenges associated with AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data management.

To make sovereign cloud storage accessible to organizations of all sizes, Akave is offering new pricing starting at $5.99/TB/month, enabling enterprises to significantly reduce storage costs. Learn more here.

About Akave

Akave is building the world's first decentralized enterprise data layer for AI and analytics. Its flagship product, Akave Cloud, delivers S3-compatible object storage with verifiability, programmability, and zero egress fees. Backed by leading investors including Protocol Labs, No Limit Holdings, Blockchange, Lightshift, Blockchain Builders Fund, Big Brain Holdings, Avalanche, and the Filecoin Foundation, Akave provides enterprises with predictable, high-performance storage for their most valuable data.

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, Akave, 1 7818357118, [email protected], www.akave.com

SOURCE Akave