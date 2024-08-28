Akel Homes and St. Lucie County Education Foundation Present $20,000 to St. Lucie Board of Schools to Support Traffic Control Project

As a local homebuilder with long-term plans to build homes in the area, Akel Homes is deeply committed to contributing to the well-being and growth of the community. Post this

Nanette Plescia and Lauren Zinn of Akel Homes joined Thom Jones, President of the St. Lucie County Education Foundation, to present the check. "We are proud to contribute to a project that not only addresses critical infrastructure challenges but also empowers students with valuable skills for the future," said Lauren Zinn, Director of Marketing for Akel. "Our partnership with the Education Foundation underscores our commitment to both the Port St. Lucie community and the advancement of technology education."

This project represents a unique opportunity to engage students with real-world applications of technology, preparing them for careers in an increasingly digital world. As a local homebuilder with long-term plans to build homes in the area, Akel Homes is deeply committed to contributing to the well-being and growth of the community.

For more information about the St. Lucie County Education Foundation and their initiatives, please visit educationfoundationstlucie.org.

For more information about Akel Homes or the Akel Cares initiatives, please visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.

About the St. Lucie County Education Foundation

Established in 1990, the St. Lucie County Education Foundation serves as the non-profit arm of St. Lucie Public Schools, dedicated to advancing public education through community engagement and innovative learning initiatives. The Foundation collaborates closely with educators and community leaders to fund grants, scholarships, and educational programs that prepare students for successful futures.

