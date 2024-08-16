Akel Homes Celebrates Outstanding Achievement with Four Grand Aurora Awards at 2024 SEBC Aurora Awards Ceremony

Akel Homes' success at this year's ceremony reaffirms its position as a leader in the industry, setting new benchmarks for customer service, design, and quality. Post this

Best Single-Family Detached Model Home — Under 2,500 sq. ft. (Redondo). The Redondo model home at Solana Bay at Avenir, designed for modern living and comfort, earned Akel Homes the award for Best Single-Family Detached Model Home under 2,500 square feet. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to creating thoughtfully curated homes that meet the needs of modern families while maintaining a high standard of quality and style.

Best Kitchen Design for a Model Home (Manhattan) — The Manhattan model home at Solana Bay at Avenir was recognized for Best Kitchen Design, showcasing Akel Homes' ability to blend functionality with elegance. The impressive kitchen's innovative layout, top-of-the-line appliances, and exquisite design finishes reflect the company's attention to detail and dedication to creating spaces that inspire culinary creativity and social gatherings.

Best Interior Detailing for a Home Priced $500,000 to $1,000,000 (Malibu) — Akel Homes' meticulous attention to interior detailing was celebrated in the Malibu model at Solana Bay at Avenir, receiving the award for Best Interior Detailing for a Home priced between $500,000 and $1,000,000. This recognition emphasizes the company's expertise in crafting luxurious, inviting spaces that cater to discerning homebuyers seeking a blend of sophistication, style, and comfort.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious Grand Aurora Awards," said Lauren Zinn, Director of Marketing for Akel Homes. "These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of design, quality, and innovation in the homebuilding industry, and these awards inspire us to continue striving for excellence."

The SEBC Aurora Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the homebuilding and design industry, celebrating the best in residential and commercial construction. Akel Homes' success at this year's ceremony reaffirms its position as a leader in the industry, setting new benchmarks for customer service, design, and quality.

For more information or to learn more about the awards Akel Homes has received, please visit https://akelhomes.com/awards/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], https://akelhomes.com/

SOURCE Akel Homes