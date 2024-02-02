Akel Homes Demonstrates Enthusiastic Support as Silver Benefactor for the 2024 LLS Black Tie Gala, Eager to Contribute to Life-Saving Cancer Research

Akel Homes proudly announces its support to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) as a Silver Benefactor sponsor of this year's Dare to Disco Black Tie Gala hosted at The Breakers, Palm Beach on January 24th.
PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 Dare to Disco Gala was an evening of sheer elegance and excitement, with the disco-themed event bringing together philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters of all kind, creating an atmosphere of celebration and fundraising towards the fight against blood cancer.
Known for their unwavering commitment towards philanthropy through their AkelCares program, the Akel Homes team did not hesitate when asked to participate as a Gala sponsor for the second year in a row. The local Florida homebuilder stated they are "happy to help bolster the financial support necessary for LLS to fund groundbreaking therapies and treatments, ultimately contributing to the organizations overarching mission of saving lives."
"We are elated to participate as the Silver Benefactor sponsor for this year's Dare to Disco Black Tie Gala," said Teresa Tigert, Director of Purchasing at Akel Homes. "By aligning ourselves with this cause, we hope to help make a meaningful impact in the fight against leukemia and lymphoma. This event provides us with an opportunity to join hands with the community in supporting groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments."
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Black Tie Gala is more than a social gathering; it's a call to action, an invitation to make a difference. Attendees can anticipate an evening of glamour, gourmet dining, and inspiring moments, all while contributing to the collective effort to advance cancer research and improve the lives of those affected by blood cancers.
Akel Homes invites the community to join them in supporting the fight against leukemia and lymphoma. For more information about how you can support the LLS, please visit https://www.lls.org/. To learn more about Akel Homes and the AkelCares philanthropy program, please visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/ .
Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050
