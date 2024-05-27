Akel Homes Demonstrates Ongoing Support for Palm Beach County Food Bank Through Monthly Volunteer Efforts

Akel Homes is proud to continue supporting the Palm Beach County Food Bank in their mission and encourages others to join in their efforts.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of their ongoing commitment to community service, the Akel Homes team proudly continues to support the Palm Beach County Food Bank with monthly volunteer visits. This initiative underscores the South Florida-based homebuilder's dedication to assisting local organizations that significantly impact the surrounding community.
Last Friday, Akel Homes sent a dedicated group of volunteers to assist the food bank, sorting and boxing food collected from a recent community-wide food drive. With five volunteers contributing their time each month, Akel Homes ensures consistent support for the food bank's vital mission.
Jessica Spies, Construction Operations Manager at Akel Homes, expressed, "Volunteering at the Palm Beach County Food Bank is a rewarding experience for all of us. We believe in actively participating in initiatives that support our community and those who are less fortunate."
For over 12 years, the Palm Beach County Food Bank has been combating hunger in Palm Beach County through various programs. By partnering with the food bank, Akel Homes demonstrates its understanding of the community's challenges and its commitment to making a positive impact.
For more information on how you can support the Palm Beach County Food Bank, visit https://www.pbcfoodbank.org/.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], akelhomes.com
SOURCE Akel Homes
