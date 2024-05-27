Akel Homes Demonstrates Ongoing Support for Palm Beach County Food Bank Through Monthly Volunteer Efforts

By partnering with the food bank, Akel Homes demonstrates its understanding of the community's challenges and its commitment to making a positive impact. Post this

Jessica Spies, Construction Operations Manager at Akel Homes, expressed, "Volunteering at the Palm Beach County Food Bank is a rewarding experience for all of us. We believe in actively participating in initiatives that support our community and those who are less fortunate."

For over 12 years, the Palm Beach County Food Bank has been combating hunger in Palm Beach County through various programs. By partnering with the food bank, Akel Homes demonstrates its understanding of the community's challenges and its commitment to making a positive impact.

Akel Homes is proud to continue supporting this mission and encourages others to join in their efforts.

For more information on how you can support the Palm Beach County Food Bank, visit https://www.pbcfoodbank.org/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

