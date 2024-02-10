Akel Homes Elevates Community and Environmental Responsibility in Port St. Lucie with Sundance Development

Sundance is not just a place to live; it's a model for future communities aspiring to make a positive impact on the world. Post this

This commitment was recently highlighted in a local news story by WPBF, which showcased Akel Homes' decision to transplant large oak trees rather than opting for smaller, less mature replacements. This effort not only preserves the natural beauty of the area but also contributes to the sustainability and ecological health of the community.

Sundance is a testament to Akel Homes' dedication to creating spaces that promote a higher quality of life. The development will offer a range of modern, energy-efficient homes that cater to diverse lifestyles, all while fostering a sense of belonging and connection among residents. In the coming months, Akel Homes will introduce the first community at Sundance.

Akel Homes continues to push the boundaries of traditional development, proving that it is possible to balance growth with environmental and social responsibility. Sundance is not just a place to live; it's a model for future communities aspiring to make a positive impact on the world.

For more information about Sundance and other Akel Homes projects, please visit [https://akelhomes.com](https://akelhomes.com).

About Akel Homes:

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes