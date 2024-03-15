Akel Homes Embraces the Arts Through ArtiGras and ArtFest Sponsorships

"As a company deeply rooted in the Palm Beach County community, Akel Homes is proud to play a role in supporting the arts through events like these," stated Alex Akel, President at Akel Homes. Post this

The ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival, now in its 39th year in Palm Beach Gardens, stands as a testament to artistic excellence and community celebration. Recognized as one of the top 70 fine art festivals in the nation, ArtiGras features a meticulously curated exhibition of gallery-quality art from over 300 artists. This year's festival, held on February 17-18, 2024, captivated audiences with a diverse array of artworks spanning paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, and more.

Meanwhile, ArtFest by the Sea, a cherished tradition in Juno Beach for over 30 years, offers a unique artistic experience against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean. Hosted on March 9-10, 2024. ArtFest by the Sea showcased over 300 exceptional artists and craft artisans from across the country, presenting an eclectic mix of mediums including sculpture, jewelry, woodworking, wearable art, and paintings.

In addition to providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents, both ArtiGras and ArtFest by the Sea serve as catalysts for community engagement and charitable giving. Akel Homes' sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting local initiatives that enrich the community, promote artistic expression, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of residents.

"Akel Homes' investment in the arts demonstrates our commitment to being more than just a homebuilder – we like to be active contributors to the fabric of our community," remarked Lauren Zinn, Director of Marketing for Akel Homes.

Through its philanthropic endeavors and community partnerships, the local homebuilder Akel Homes continues to set an example for corporate responsibility in Palm Beach County. With a steadfast dedication to giving back, the company remains a pillar for sustainable growth in the region.

For more information about Akel Homes and its community initiatives, visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes