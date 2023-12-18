Akel Homes Embraces the Spirit of Giving, Bringing Holiday Magic to Families in Need

Akel Homes, as part of its AkelCares initiative, has passionately joined forces with this worthy cause to continue making a meaningful impact in the local community. Post this

Akel Homes, as part of its AkelCares initiative, has passionately joined forces with this worthy cause to continue making a meaningful impact in the local community. Employees of the award-winning homebuilder have demonstrated their unwavering dedication to making a difference by adopting multiple families for the holiday, ensuring that they experience the joy of the season with carefully chosen gifts under their trees.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of coming together, especially during the holiday season," said Lauren Zinn, Director of Marketing at Akel Homes. "Our employees are passionate about giving back, and the Adopt-a-Family of the Palm Beaches program provides a wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most."

Akel Homes encourages other businesses and community members to join in the spirit of giving and support programs like Adopt-a-Family of the Palm Beaches. By working together, we can create a ripple effect of kindness and generosity that extends far beyond the holiday season.

For more information about Akel Homes and their community initiatives, please visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

About Adopt-A-Family of The Palm Beaches

At Adopt-A-Family, our mission is to strengthen families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. Since 1983, Adopt-A-Family has grown into the largest service provider for homeless families in Palm Beach County - providing access to services for more than 2,000 families with children per year.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 561 - 359 - 3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes