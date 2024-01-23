Akel Homes Honored with Silver Award for Solana Bay at Avenir: Detached Community of the Year from NAHB, The Nationals

The Nationals distinguish and celebrate excellence in the building industry, recognizing the dedication, integrity, creativity and endurance of home builders, developers, associates, and consultants. Post this

Expressing his pride, Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, remarked "We are honored to receive this recognition from NAHB at The Nationals. Being acknowledged among the best in the business is a testament to our commitment to excellence."

The recognized community, Solana Bay at Avenir, is an intimate enclave of modern and thoughtfully designed single-family homes located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Nestled within the embrace of the largest lake in the Avenir master planned community, this gated retreat offers one- and two-story residences with up to 6 bedrooms, up to 6.5 bathrooms and a range of 2,274 to 4,424 square feet of stylishly appointed living spaces starting from the upper $800s.

For more information about Akel Homes and its award-winning communities, please visit AkelHomes.com. If you are interested in buying an Akel Home at Solana Bay at Avenir, please call our sales team today at (561) 250-0522.

