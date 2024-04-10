Akel Homes Hosts Celebratory Luncheon with Golf Cart Tours Unveiling Becker Road, Gateway to New Sundance Community In Port St. Lucie Florida

Becker Road will serve as pivotal thoroughfare that will lead to Akel Homes' newest master-planned community, Sundance. Post this

Becker Road, a symbol of progress and connectivity, promises to serve as the lifeline to Sundance, offering residents and visitors seamless access to this upcoming landmark development. Becker Road serves as a blueprint for constructing roads through the use of its divided two-lane roadway section, enhanced landscaped medians and 10 and 12 foot wide multi-use pathways. The road also features mature oak trees relocated from within Sundance to create a lush and natural aesthetic to the roadway. Becker Road is a testament to Akel Homes' commitment to meticulous planning and innovative design.

The luncheon provided attendees with an exclusive preview of the transformative construction on the road, guided golf cart tour filled with engaging discussions and a presentation by Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes. Guests gained insights into the project's impact on the local landscape, economy, and lifestyle.

Commenting on the event, Alex Akel expressed gratitude towards the attendees and emphasized the collaborative effort required to bring such ambitious projects to fruition. "It is an honor to share our completed portion of Becker Road with the esteemed members of Port St. Lucie City Council, city leadership and community members. Their support and partnership is invaluable as we work towards creating a vibrant and sustainable future for the southwestern portion of the City."

In the coming months, Akel Homes will begin construction on its first community within Sundance. As construction progresses, Akel Homes remains committed to community engagement, ensuring that Sundance reflects the needs and aspirations of the Port St. Lucie's residents.

About Sundance

Nestled across 2,500 acres, Sundance emerges as a premier master-planned lifestyle community in Port St. Lucie, FL. This visionary development redefines contemporary Florida living, offering an unparalleled fusion of sophistication, convenience and natural beauty. From lively and enriching social clubs with world-class dining to state-of-the-art fitness centers and sports facilities, discover a wealth of exceptional amenities that elevate every aspect of Florida living. Find your tranquil retreat tucked within the lush and gorgeously landscaped gated communities. Welcome to Sundance, where every moment is infused with possibility and every day is an invitation to live vibrantly.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

