Akel Homes Hosts Inaugural Fall Event - "A Fall Day at Solana Bay"

On Sunday, October 22nd, The Akel Homes team proudly hosted the inaugural fall family event; "A Fall Day at Solana Bay" set within the prestigious, new home community of Solana Bay at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the beauty of Florida fall in full swing, Solana Bay provided a picturesque backdrop for families, friends, and potential residents to partake in a wide range of family-friendly fall activities. The event offered a delightful mix of seasonal attractions coupled with the opportunity to explore the 5-designer decorated, furnished model homes.

Event highlights included popular food trucks onsite serving fresh treats, pumpkin painting, a scavenger hunt, bounce house and most notably hayrides around the community giving attendees a captivating tour of Solana Bay. On these hayrides, visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the community's tranquil waterfront vistas alongside the distinct contemporary architectural designs that grace the palm-lined streetscapes.

"We were thrilled to invite the community in to experience the Solana Bay lifestyle," said Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes. "It was a beautiful fall day, and families really enjoyed experiencing everything Solana Bay has to offer while getting into the fall spirit."

"A Fall Day at Solana Bay" marks the first of many community events planned for Solana Bay. The new construction community of 118 single-family homes features a wide range of single-family floorplans for all lifestyles.

Akel Homes extends their sincere gratitude to those who were able to attend the event, and for those who could not make it, Solana Bay continues to offer model home tours and personalized visits for anyone interested in exploring this thriving community.

To schedule a visit or for more information about Solana Bay please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

About Solana Bay at Avenir

Nestled within the embrace of Avenir's largest lake, Solana Bay at Avenir is a gated and intimate community of 118 contemporary single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Now selling from the $800s, Solana Bay at Avenir offers one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths and between 2,200 - 4,200 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

