Akel Homes Hosts Topping Out Ceremony for Mosaic Palms Luxury Rental Community in Lake Worth, Florida

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akel Homes marked a major construction milestone with a topping-out ceremony for its highly anticipated luxury rental community, Mosaic Palms, on Friday, March 7. This event marked the completion of the structural framework of the vibrant apartment community, bringing the development one step closer to welcoming its first residents in Winter 2025.

The celebration united project partners, skilled professionals, and all those whose dedication and hard work has brought the project to this stage of completion. Guests enjoyed a catered Caribbean lunch and participated in raffle giveaways, with thousands of dollars in prizes awarded.

Mosaic Palms, located in the heart of Lake Worth, Florida, will feature 187 thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom luxury rental units, offering residents the perfect blend of modern conveniences and resort-style living. The community's tagline, "Embrace the Mosaic of Life: Where Luxury Resides Amongst the Palms," reflects its commitment to providing an elevated living experience.

Mosaic Palms is more than just a place to live—it's a community designed to enhance everyday life. This gated community will offer an array of premium amenities, including:

A resort-style heated pool oasis with a lap pool, serenity sundeck, spa, and poolside cabanas

A sleek and elegant clubhouse featuring social spaces, a 24-hour wellness center, and a business center

Outdoor recreation areas, including a BBQ pavilion, gaming lawn, walking paths with fitness stations, a pooch park, hammock retreat, bocce ball court, and an all-age playground

Each apartment at Mosaic Palms is thoughtfully designed for comfort and style, featuring:

Designer wood-style plank flooring and oversized walk-in closets with double shelving

Chef-inspired kitchens with European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, full decorative tile backsplashes, and LG® stainless steel appliances

Elegant bathrooms with frameless glass shower enclosures, oversized soaking tubs, and dual vanity sinks

Modern smart home technology, including keyless front door entry, programmable thermostats with humidistats, stylish lighting fixtures, and USB-C outlets

"As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to delivering a community that redefines luxury rental living in South Florida," said Lauren Steinberg, Director of Marketing for Akel Homes. "Mosaic Palms is designed to provide an unmatched lifestyle with best-in-class amenities, high-end finishes, and a vibrant, welcoming environment."

Mosaic Palms is set to open its doors in Winter 2025. For more information about the community, visit https://mosaicpalms.com/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.

