Akel Homes Makes Donation to St. Lucie County Education Foundation to Enhance Traffic Control and Foster Student Innovation

Working with the St. Lucie County Education Foundation, this project aims to address the inefficiencies of current traffic management systems, reduce congestion, and improve air quality, while providing practical coding experience to young students. Post this

With the generous donation from the local homebuilder, Akel Homes, the Foundation will program a test intersection in Port St. Lucie, addressing issues such as delays caused by current signal timing systems. This dynamic solution using AI and ML will revolutionize traffic signal systems. By involving high school students in the coding and implementation process using Python, the project also aims to foster interest in technology and practical problem-solving.

"We're thrilled to support the St. Lucie County Education Foundation in their efforts to empower students through technology," said Ramsey Akel, Founder of Akel Homes. "By investing in initiatives such as this, we aim to not only enhance traffic efficiency in Port St. Lucie but also nurture the next generation of innovators."

For more information about the St. Lucie County Education Foundation and their initiatives, visit educationfoundationstlucie.org.

