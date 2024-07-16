Akel Homes Makes Donation to St. Lucie County Education Foundation to Enhance Traffic Control and Foster Student Innovation

Akel Homes has announced a significant $10,000 donation to the St. Lucie County Education Foundation in support of their pioneering Traffic Control Project.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Florida based homebuilder, Akel Homes has announced a significant $10,000 donation to the St. Lucie County Education Foundation in support of their pioneering Traffic Control Project. This initiative, developed in collaboration with the City of Port St. Lucie, aims to revolutionize traffic management systems using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) while inspiring local students to engage in programming and technology.
Working with the St. Lucie County Education Foundation, this project aims to address the inefficiencies of current traffic management systems, reduce congestion, and improve air quality, while providing practical coding experience to young students. This hands-on experience not only equips students with practical coding skills but also encourages them to tackle real-world challenges affecting their community.
With the generous donation from the local homebuilder, Akel Homes, the Foundation will program a test intersection in Port St. Lucie, addressing issues such as delays caused by current signal timing systems. This dynamic solution using AI and ML will revolutionize traffic signal systems. By involving high school students in the coding and implementation process using Python, the project also aims to foster interest in technology and practical problem-solving.
"We're thrilled to support the St. Lucie County Education Foundation in their efforts to empower students through technology," said Ramsey Akel, Founder of Akel Homes. "By investing in initiatives such as this, we aim to not only enhance traffic efficiency in Port St. Lucie but also nurture the next generation of innovators."
For more information about the St. Lucie County Education Foundation and their initiatives, visit educationfoundationstlucie.org.
