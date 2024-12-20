Akel Homes President Alex Akel Addresses Housing Challenges at Bisnow's Palm Beach State of the Market

"Affordable housing solutions require market-rate housing solutions. Increasing the availability of market-rate housing will help bring down costs across the board and sustain the quality of life we cherish in Palm Beach County." – Alex Akel Post this

Akel also emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in solving these pressing issues. "Affordable housing solutions require market-rate housing solutions. Increasing the availability of market-rate housing will help bring down costs across the board and sustain the quality of life we cherish in Palm Beach County."

In response to these challenges, Akel Homes is leading by example. The company is expanding its portfolio to include Mosaic Palms, an upcoming rental community in Palm Beach County that will incorporate workforce housing units alongside luxury apartments, setting a benchmark for inclusive development.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.

About Mosaic Palms

Opening in January 2026, Mosaic Palms will redefine luxury living in Lake Worth, offering 187 meticulously designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. This vibrant rental community seamlessly blends resort-style amenities, innovative design, and the conveniences of modern living.

From stunning interiors with chef-inspired kitchens to a wide range of outdoor and wellness features, Mosaic Palms offers a unique opportunity to embrace "The Mosaic of Life: Where Luxury Resides Amongst the Palms." For more details, visit akelhomes.com and discover why Mosaic Palms is the future of rental living in Palm Beach County.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes