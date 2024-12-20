Akel Homes President Alex Akel Addresses Housing Challenges at Bisnow's Palm Beach State of the Market

At Bisnow's Palm Beach State of the Market, Akel Homes President Alex Akel, along with other industry experts called for innovative solutions to address housing shortages, emphasizing the need for streamlined zoning, density rethinking, and public-private partnerships to ensure sustainable growth in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, joined an esteemed panel of industry experts at Bisnow's Palm Beach State of the Market event on December 11, 2024. Hosted at the iconic One Flagler in West Palm Beach, the event brought together thought leaders to tackle the housing affordability and supply challenges in Palm Beach County.
During the discussion, Akel highlighted the urgency of addressing the region's housing shortages, particularly for both affordable and market-rate housing. "We must rethink density restrictions, streamline approval processes, and simplify zoning to create more housing. Without action, it will become increasingly difficult to attract and retain essential workers like teachers, first responders, and healthcare professionals to the area," he said.
Akel also emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in solving these pressing issues. "Affordable housing solutions require market-rate housing solutions. Increasing the availability of market-rate housing will help bring down costs across the board and sustain the quality of life we cherish in Palm Beach County."
In response to these challenges, Akel Homes is leading by example. The company is expanding its portfolio to include Mosaic Palms, an upcoming rental community in Palm Beach County that will incorporate workforce housing units alongside luxury apartments, setting a benchmark for inclusive development.
About Akel Homes
Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.
About Mosaic Palms
Opening in January 2026, Mosaic Palms will redefine luxury living in Lake Worth, offering 187 meticulously designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. This vibrant rental community seamlessly blends resort-style amenities, innovative design, and the conveniences of modern living.
From stunning interiors with chef-inspired kitchens to a wide range of outdoor and wellness features, Mosaic Palms offers a unique opportunity to embrace "The Mosaic of Life: Where Luxury Resides Amongst the Palms." For more details, visit akelhomes.com and discover why Mosaic Palms is the future of rental living in Palm Beach County.
Media Contact
Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, (561) 359 3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com
