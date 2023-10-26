Akel Homes Proudly Extends Sponsorship of Dine Around Town Event for Third Consecutive Year in Collaboration with Levis JCC's Special Needs Department

By extending our sponsorship for the third year running, Akel Homes continues to demonstrate our dedication to fostering a more inclusive and connected community. Post this

The Dine Around Town program has become a beacon of inclusivity, fostering a sense of community and belonging among its attendees. These monthly outings offer individuals with special needs a chance to experience the joy of dining out while engaging with their peers.

Akel Homes is proud to underwrite the program, stating that it aligns with their commitment to supporting the local community and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. By extending our sponsorship for the third year running, Akel Homes continues to demonstrate our dedication to fostering a more inclusive and connected community.

"Partnering with the Levis JCC's Special Needs Department and their Dine Around Town program has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Akel Homes," said Lauren Zinn, Director of Marketing at Akel Homes. "Seeing the program grow and witnessing the joy it brings to these individuals is truly heartwarming. We are honored to play a part in this wonderful initiative."

For more information about Akel Homes and their community involvement, please visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/.

To learn more about the Levis JCC Helene & Roy Schwedelson Special Needs Department and their programs, visit https://levisjcc.org/special/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

About The Levis JCC Schwedelson Special Needs Department

The Levis JCC Schwedelson Special Needs Department has embraced individuals with special needs and their families for more than 30 years. We strive to enhance the lives of children, teens and adults with disabilities. Families are embraced in Levis JCC life, with inclusion opportunities provided when possible.

About the Levis JCC

Established in 1983, Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center provides a broad range of enriching programs and services for individuals of all ages and abilities to meet the diverse needs of its members, the Jewish community and the community at large.

