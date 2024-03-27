Akel Homes Proudly Sponsors Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach Women Build, Surpassing $500,000 in Fundraising for Affordable Housing

The record-breaking Women Build event, which took place on Thursday March 14, 2024 and Friday March 15, 2024, saw an incredible turnout, with more than 320 Women Builders passionately working on projects such as painting, roofing, landscaping and cleaning up the community. Post this

"Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach has been incredibly fulfilling," said, Teresa Tigert, Director of Purchasing at Akel Homes. "At Akel Homes, we are deeply committed to giving back to the communities we serve. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity aligns perfectly with our mission to make a positive impact and provide affordable housing solutions for families in need."

The funds raised through this initiative will go directly towards Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach's efforts to build and renovate homes, providing families in our community with a safe and stable place to live.

For more information about Akel Homes' involvement in the Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach Women Build event or to learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, please visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes