Akel Homes' "Selling Solana" Realtor Event Sparks Excitement During Grand Opening Weekend

Realtors in attendance were treated to an VIP unveiling of the community's five designer-decorated model homes and received information on the eleven ready-to-build floorplans, each showcasing the impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated architecture for which Akel Homes is renowned.

The occasion was more than just a viewing opportunity; it was a celebration of fine living. Guests reveled in a delightful evening of gastronomic delights, refreshing beverages, and live entertainment, fostering a spirit of networking and camaraderie among real estate professionals.

"We are thrilled by the turnout of the 'Selling Solana' event during our grand opening weekend. The impressive turnout of realtors underscores the immense anticipation surrounding Solana Bay at Avenir," remarked Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes. "Our mission is to create communities that resonate with homebuyers on a personal level, and we are excited to collaborate with the realtor community in introducing Solana Bay at Avenir to their discerning clients."

Since the "Selling Solana" event, the realtor community's interest in Solana Bay at Avenir has remained, signaling the strong appeal of the community's distinctive offerings. Akel Homes' dedication to delivering unparalleled design and quality craftsmanship was underscored throughout the event, reaffirming their commitment to excellence. At Solana Bay, there is a lifestyle for everyone. Do not miss the opportunity to introduce your client to this intimate lakefront community of 118 personalized and exceptional single family homes.

For further information about Solana Bay at Avenir, visit the Akel Homes website at http://www.akelhomes.com.

About Solana Bay at Avenir

Nestled within the embrace of Avenir's largest lake, Solana Bay at Avenir is a gated and intimate community of 118 contemporary single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Now selling from the $800s, Solana Bay at Avenir offers one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths and between 2,200 - 4,200 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], akelhomes.com/solana-bay

