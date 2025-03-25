Akel Homes Sponsors and Participates in the 2025 Women Build Event with Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County

For Akel Homes, partnering with Habitat for Humanity for the Women Build is an incredibly rewarding experience and reinforces our appreciation for the hard work that goes into making homeownership possible for so many deserving families. Post this

The Akel Homes team is honored to sponsor and participate in this impactful event for the fifth year in a row, not only contributing financially but also stepping into the field to experience firsthand the dedication and craftsmanship required in home construction. Over the two-day event, volunteers worked on putting roofs on two new homes, revitalizing three existing homes, and completing a community cleanup to help rejuvenate the neighborhood. The team worked alongside the Habitat for Humanity crew on essential projects such as roofing, painting, and landscaping.

"At Akel Homes, we know that building homes is about more than just bricks and mortar, it's about creating opportunities for families to thrive," said Ines Henao, Office Manager for Akel Homes. "Partnering with Habitat for Humanity for the Women Build was an incredibly rewarding experience and reinforced our appreciation for the hard work that goes into making homeownership possible for so many deserving families."

The event also featured inspiring stories from local mothers partnering with Habitat, as well as remarks from community leaders such as Sarah Malega of the City of Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Commissioner Christina Lambert, and Joan Oliva, Executive Director of the Lake Worth Beach CRA. Their participation underscored the far-reaching impact of Women Build and the importance of affordable housing initiatives in the region.

Through its continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Akel Homes remains committed to fostering homeownership opportunities and making a meaningful difference in the lives of local families. The company looks forward to future initiatives that empower communities through affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

For more information about Akel Homes and its community involvement, visit https://akelhomes.com/akel-cares/.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International serving Palm Beach County. Families and individuals in need of a safe, decent, and affordable housing partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

