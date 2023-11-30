Akel Homes Spreads Holiday Cheer with Tree Decorating Contest at Solana Bay at Avenir

New construction homebuilder, Akel Homes hopes to spread the holiday cheer, inviting residents from around Palm Beach County to visit their premier new community Solana Bay at Avenir, to tour the furnished model homes and cast votes for their favorite festively decorated tree.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Akel Homes is bringing joy to the community and supporting local schools during the inaugural Holiday Tree Decorating Contest hosted at Solana Bay at Avenir. The event kicked off on November 24, 2023 with six participating schools, each decorating a tree of their own, in hopes of winning the cash grand prize of $1,000.

New construction homebuilder, Akel Homes hopes to spread the holiday cheer, inviting residents from around Palm Beach County to visit their premier new community Solana Bay at Avenir, to tour the furnished model homes and cast votes for their favorite festively decorated tree. This event not only aims to bring joy and holiday spirit to the community but bring support to local schools this holiday season.

The participating schools in this year's contest include the Guidepost Montessori School of Palm Beach Gardens, The Weiss School, Franklin Academy, Trinity Christian School, and two clubs from Atlantic Community High School; Steve's Club and the Anime Club. Each school has been paired with a model home at Solana Bay, where students showcase their creativity and holiday spirit in their designated spaces.

Some participants have adorned their trees with school spirit, while others like Steve's Club from Atlantic Community High School, have dedicated their tree to a meaningful cause close to their hearts: the loss of a parent.

"We are so excited to bring the community together for this contest," said Nanette Plescia, Director of Sales at Akel Homes. "The holidays are about bringing people together. This not only helps make our model homes shine brighter, but it also provides an opportunity to support our local schools and showcase the incredible talent of these students."

Akel Homes is offering cash prizes for the winning trees and the grand prize winner will take home $1,000 for their school or club. Voting will take place between November 24, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and winners will be announced on December 20, 2023 online through Akel Homes' social media platforms.

Details of the Annual Holiday Tree Decorating Contest:

Date: November 24 – December 20, 2023 Time: 10 am – 6 pm Daily Location: Solana Bay at Avenir, 12680 Solana Bay Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412.

Nestled within the scenic master-planned community of Avenir, Solana Bay features thoughtfully designed single-family residences priced from the upper $800. Homebuyers can select from eleven unique floorplans ranging 3-6 bedrooms, 3-6.5 bathrooms and ranging from 2,274 to 4,700 square feet.

For more information, please contact Lauren Zinn at [email protected] or visit the Akel Homes Facebook or Instagram pages at @akelhomes.

About Solana Bay at Avenir

Solana Bay at Avenir is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Solana Bay is a gated, intimate, community of 118 contemporary single-family homes, located on Avenir's largest lake. Selling from the $800s, Solana Bay at Avenir offers one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths and between 2,200 - 4,200 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more or schedule a visit, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com

