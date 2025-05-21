Akel Homes Unveils & Dedicates Art Sculpture at Solana Bay at Avenir, Celebrating Legacy, Community, and Creativity.

Solana Bay at Avenir homeowners gathered for an evening of art, celebration and neighborly connection, hosted by the builder.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading South Florida Homebuilder, Akel Homes, proudly unveiled a stunning new public art sculpture at its Solana Bay at Avenir community during a special dedication celebration held on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Homeowners gathered for an evening of art, celebration and neighborly connection, hosted by the builder.

The striking piece of art was commissioned by Akel Homes as part of their continued commitment to building not just homes—but communities enriched with beauty, culture, and a lasting legacy. Designed and brought to life by renowned artists Shaun Williams and Henry Johnson, the sculpture reflects the harmony of craftsmanship, collaboration, and artistic innovation. Both artists bring decades of experience and unique creative perspectives that are now etched into the landscape of Solana Bay.

"This sculpture represents more than just art—it symbolizes our mission to build communities that inspire," said Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes. "We believe public art has the power to bring people together, spark conversation, and enhance the character of the places we create. It's a legacy we're proud to leave behind."

About the Artists

Shaun Williams, founder of Dark Angel Armory & Forge, began his journey by crafting medieval armor and swords, later transforming his passion into monumental sculptural and architectural ironwork. A blacksmithing educator and visionary, Shaun continues to influence the next generation of metal artists through Florida's oldest industrial art school.

Henry Johnson began his artistic career as a muralist in South Florida in 1990. His evolution into Venetian plaster, bas-relief, and three-dimensional sculpture has earned him national acclaim. With a style that blends classic technique with bold expression, his work leaves a distinctive and lasting impression.

Together, the artists have collaborated on numerous public art and architectural projects over the past six years, building not just works of art, but a lasting friendship grounded in shared vision and dedication to excellence.

A Legacy of Art in Community

Akel Homes' investment in public art like the sculpture at Solana Bay is a testament to the company's broader philosophy: to leave every community better than they found it. By integrating one-of-a-kind, locally inspired artwork into its neighborhoods, Akel Homes enhances the lifestyle of its residents while supporting the arts and enriching Florida's cultural landscape.

The sculpture dedication event offered residents the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about the inspiration behind the piece, and enjoy a relaxed evening of community bonding with food trucks, games, music and more. It's one more way Solana Bay continues to grow into not just a place to live—but a place to belong.

For more information about Solana Bay or Akel Homes' commitment to community and culture, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

About Solana Bay at Avenir

Nestled within the embrace of Avenir's largest lake, Solana Bay at Avenir is a gated and intimate community of 118 contemporary single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Selling from the $900s, Solana Bay at Avenir offers one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths and between 2,274 to 4,424 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

Media Contact

Lauren Steinberg, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], https://akelhomes.com/

SOURCE Akel Homes