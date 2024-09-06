Akel Homes Wins 11 PRISM Awards for Excellence in New Construction at the 2024 Gold Coast Builders Association Ceremony

"Our dedication to building high-quality new homes and delivering innovative designs paired with innovative technology has solidified our position as a premier new home builder in Florida." Post this

"We are immensely proud to be recognized across multiple categories for our hard work," said Akel Homes leadership. "Our dedication to building high-quality new homes and delivering innovative designs paired with innovative technology has solidified our position as a premier new home builder in Florida."

Some of Akel Homes' award-winning achievements include:

Platinum Award: Best Interior Detailing for a Home priced $500,000 – $1,000,000

Malibu Model, Solana Bay at Avenir

Platinum Award: Residential Interior Merchandising of a Home priced Over $800,000

Huntington Model, Solana Bay at Avenir

Platinum Award: Best Website

Solana Bay at Avenir

Gold Award: Best Innovative Use of Technology

MyAkel

These awards reaffirm Akel Homes' commitment to delivering an exceptional new construction homebuilding experience in their newest community, Solana Bay at Avenir.

Akel Homes' latest new home community, Solana Bay at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens, features one- and two-story modern and contemporary floorplans ranging from 2,274 to 4,985 square feet. This impressive new community offers thoughtfully designed homes with luxurious amenities, combining style and functionality to meet the needs of today's homeowners.

For more information on Akel Homes and its award-winning new construction homes at Solana Bay at Avenir visit http://www.akelhomes.com.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit akelhomes.com.

