Akins Ford Achieves Prestigious #1 Retail Ranking in F-Series Sales and In Volume Sales Nationwide!

Akins Ford near Atlanta, GA, takes the number one spot for retail volume sales in the nation for the month of June of 2024, and leads in F-Series sales as well.
WINDER, Ga., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford, a leading Atlanta area Ford dealer, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement as the #1 volume Ford dealer in the nation for June 2024. This prestigious title solidifies Akins Ford's position as a dominant force in the automotive industry and underscores its commitment to exceptional customer service.
While many of the top Ford dealerships are located in major metropolitan areas, Akins Ford stands out as a shining example of a small-town success story. Based in Winder, Georgia, the dealership has outperformed larger competitors in major cities like Detroit, Los Angeles, and Houston.
June 2024 Ford Retail Sales Rankings:
1. Akins Ford - Winder, Georgia
2. Bill Brown Ford - Detroit, Michigan
3. Taylor Ford - Detroit, Michigan
4. Galpin Ford - Los Angeles, California
5. Planet Ford - Houston, Texas
6. Varsity Ford - Detroit, Michigan
7. Bozard Ford - Jacksonville, Florida
8. Five Star Ford - Chicago, Illinois
9. Ourisman Ford - Arlington, Virginia
10. Pat Milliken Ford - Detroit, Michigan
Akins Ford's success story is a testament to its dedication to providing an unparalleled car-buying experience. As Atlanta Ford F-150 dealers, the dealership has consistently exceeded customer expectations by offering a vast inventory of America's most popular trucks. This national recognition directly reflects the hard work and passion exhibited by the entire Akins Ford team.
"We are honored to be the #1 volume Ford retail dealer in the nation," said Brad Akins (Owner) at Akins Ford. "This achievement is a true testament to our team's dedication and our customers' loyalty. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our and beyond."
Akins Ford is offering special incentives on select Ford models to celebrate their commitment to customer satisfaction. Customers can enjoy savings of $12,000 on select Ford F-150 XLTs and $6,000 on Ford F-250 Lariat models. As a top-rated Ford dealer in the Atlanta area, Akins Ford provides a wide range of services, including financing, parts, expert maintenance, and custom vehicle accessories through Wild Willies. Also with their Mobile service they can go to your home or business to service your vehicle. Their dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond sales, ensuring a comprehensive and exceptional experience for all customers.
-About Akins Ford
Akins Ford is a leading automotive dealership located in Winder, Georgia. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a wide selection of new and pre-owned Ford vehicles, Akins Ford has established itself as a trusted name in the automotive industry.
Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at http://www.akinsford.com.
Media Contact
Tanner Maloof, Akins Ford, 770-868-5162, [email protected], www.akinsford.com
SOURCE Akins Ford
