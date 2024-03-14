Akins Ford Announces Exciting Discounts on the 2024 Ford F-250 Lariat and the 2023 Models of Ford Bronco and Ford Explorer

Buyers who want the latest 2024 Ford F-250 Lariat or the 2023 Models of Ford Bronco and Ford Explorer can purchase them at discount prices at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford proudly announces its achievement as the number one F-Series volume Ford dealer in the nation, according to the prestigious 2023 Ford Sale Report. This remarkable recognition underscores the dealership's commitment to excellence in customer service, quality vehicles and unparalleled expertise in the automotive industry.

To express gratitude to its valued customers, Akins Ford is excited to announce exclusive offers on select Ford models. For those needing power and performance, the 2024 Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat is now available with a generous discount of $3,000 off MSRP. This offer includes the Ford 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty as a bonus.

Additionally, Akins Ford is making dreams a reality by offering an incredible $6,000 off MSRP on all remaining 2023 Ford Bronco models in their inventory. Adventure awaits with this iconic SUV, and now is the perfect time to get behind the wheel of one of the most sought-after vehicles on the market.

But that's not all—for those seeking versatility and comfort, Akins Ford offers an unbeatable deal on all remaining 2023 Ford Explorer SUVs. Enjoy a discount of $6,000 off MSRP, coupled with 0% APR for 60 months. As a bonus, customers will receive the Ford 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty and a 3-year, 36,000 Ford premium maintenance package at no charge.

Customers can log on to the akinsford.com website to learn about the latest Ford models, vehicle offers and repair services at the Akins Ford dealership. For detailed information on the impressive vehicle discounts, they can meet the dealership team at Akins Ford, 220 West May St., Winder, GA 30680 or contact them by phone at 770-867-9136.

Akins Ford is a premier Ford dealership located in Winder, Georgia, dedicated to providing customers with top-quality vehicles, exceptional service and unbeatable deals. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for customer satisfaction, Akins Ford is proud to be the nation's number one F-Series volume Ford dealer.

