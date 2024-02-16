Akins Ford Announces the Arrival of 600 Latest Super Duty Trucks in its Inventory

Winder and Atlanta drivers can purchase the latest 2024 Super Duty trucks at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford, a trusted name in the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce the arrival of an unparalleled selection of the latest Super Duty trucks in its inventory. With over 600 Super Duty trucks rolling onto the lot, Akins Ford solidifies its position as the premier destination for truck enthusiasts seeking power, performance, and precision. This remarkable selection includes the highly anticipated Super Duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, catering to a wide range of customer preferences and needs.

The 2024 Super Duty F-250 stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to power and performance. With its robust 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel engine, delivering an impressive 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb.-ft. of torque, the Super Duty F-250 effortlessly tackles the toughest jobs with ease. Its advanced towing capabilities, capable of hauling up to 22,700 lbs., make it the ultimate choice for heavy-duty tasks.

For those looking for even more capability, the 2024 Super Duty F-350 offers an increased towing capacity of up to 27,000 pounds and a maximum payload capacity of over 8,000 pounds. With advanced features like Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ and Trailer Reverse Guidance System, this truck makes maneuvering with a trailer easier than ever before.

At the top of the Super Duty lineup sits the 2024 Super Duty F-450, the epitome of power and capability. With its formidable 6.7L HO Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel engine and class-leading towing capacity of up to 37,000 pounds, the F-450 redefines what's possible in the world of heavy-duty trucks. Whether towing a trailer or hauling a heavy load, the F-450 delivers unmatched performance and confidence on the road.

To further personalize their Super Duty truck, customers can explore the extensive customization options available through Wild Willies. From exterior enhancements to interior upgrades, Wild Willies offers a wide range of customization options, allowing customers to tailor their Super Duty to their unique tastes and preferences.

To make the dream of owning a Super Duty a reality, Akins Ford introduces an exclusive pre-booking option through its website: https://www.akinsford.com/. This allows customers to reserve their preferred Super Duty model ahead of time. By reserving now, customers secure their place in line and receive timely updates, ensuring they are informed as soon as their chosen Super Duty arrives at the dealership. They can also get a firsthand experience of these vehicles by visiting the dealership located at 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136.

