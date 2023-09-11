Akins Ford Now Expands Its Fleet with the Arrival of the 2024 Ford Edge

Buyers who want the latest 2024 Ford Edge can purchase it at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford has just expanded its fleet with the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Ford Edge. This SUV is poised to captivate driving enthusiasts and families alike with its exceptional performance, striking design, luxurious interior, cutting-edge technology and advanced safety features.

Performance is at the forefront of the 2024 Ford Edge, boasting a robust 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine, generating an impressive power rating of 250 hp and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers a swift and exhilarating driving experience, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 6 seconds.

The exterior design of the latest Edge is a sight to behold, featuring bold lines and a distinctive grille that exudes confidence and sophistication. Its sleek profile and available 21-inch premium wheels make a statement on any road. Plush leather seats, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting create an inviting atmosphere for every journey, whether it's a daily commute or a cross-country adventure. The cabin offers ample space for passengers and cargo, with a generous 39.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row.

The brand's commitment to technology is evident in the 2024 Edge. Its SYNC® 4A infotainment system, with its 12-inch touchscreen, provides seamless connectivity and access to a myriad of features. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility further enhance the driving experience.

Safety is a top priority, and the newest 2024 Ford Edge is equipped with a suite of advanced features to keep you and your passengers secure on the road. Ford Co-Pilot360® technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind-Spot Monitoring, ensuring peace of mind with every drive.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the Akins Ford dealership located at Akins Ford, 220 West May St., Winder, Georgia 30680. For any further information on the 2024 Ford Edge, they can contact the dealership's sales team by dialing 770-867-9136.

Media Contact

Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, [email protected], https://www.akinsford.com/

SOURCE Akins Ford