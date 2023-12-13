Akins Ford Now Offers $10,000 Off MSRP on the 2023 Ford Expedition XLT

Winder drivers can secure $10,000 Off MSRP on the 2023 Ford Expedition at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford, the premier Ford dealership in Georgia, is thrilled to announce its latest promotion for car enthusiasts and families looking for their next adventure vehicle. Starting today, Akins Ford is offering an incredible $10,000 off the MSRP on the highly anticipated Ford Expedition at Akins Ford]. This limited-time offer is available exclusively at Akins Ford and applies to all 2023 Ford Expedition XLT models in stock. With this massive savings opportunity, customers will have access to the top-of-the-line features and capabilities of the 2023 Expedition XLT at an unbeatable price.

The 2023 Ford Expedition XLT is a testament to power and sophistication. With a commanding 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 engine, it delivers an astonishing 400 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft. of torque, ensuring an exhilarating drive on every journey. A true behemoth on the road, the Expedition XLT boasts an advanced suspension system that effortlessly glides over diverse terrains, offering unparalleled stability and control.

Step inside the 2023 Expedition XLT to experience a sanctuary of luxury. With a cavernous interior, accommodating up to 8 passengers and a host of premium materials, comfort takes center stage. Safety is paramount, and the Expedition XLT is equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including Ford Co-Pilot360™, providing peace of mind for every journey.

Beyond the stellar offer on the Expedition XLT, Akins Ford extends its commitment to affordability through flexible financing options. Its finance experts are dedicated to tailoring solutions that align with individual preferences and financial circumstances.

In the realm of Akins Ford, commitment doesn't end with the sale. Its state-of-the-art service center, equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensures that every Expedition XLT on the road continues to roar with optimal performance.

Interested buyers are invited to explore the 2023 Expedition XLT at the Akins Ford dealership, situated at 220 West May St., Winder, Georgia 30680. For additional details, contact the sales team at 770-867-9136.

