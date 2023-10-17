Akins Ford Now Offers a $10,000 Discount on the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT MSRP for Georgia Drivers!

Buyers who want the latest 2023 Ford F-150 XLT can save $10,000 on MSRP at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford, located in Winder, Georgia, is rolling out a deal that'll set truck enthusiasts' hearts racing. Georgia drivers can now seize an incredible opportunity to drive home the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with a jaw-dropping $10,000 discount on the MSRP.

With this remarkable offer, Akins Ford is putting the power of the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT into the hands of Georgian drivers. This rugged, yet stylish, pickup truck is equipped with features that guarantee an exhilarating ride.

Under the hood, this Ford F-150 XLT roars to life with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost® Full Hybrid V6 engine, delivering an impressive power rating of 430 hp and 570 lb-.ft. of torque. And it doesn't stop there—Georgia drivers can expect exceptional fuel efficiency, making it a standout choice for both work and play.

Safety is the top priority for Ford, and the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT doesn't disappoint. With its Co-Pilot360® Technology, it offers features like Blind Spot Information System and Pre-Collision Assist to keep drivers and passengers protected on the road.

But the dealership's offer doesn't end with just the discount. Every purchase of the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT comes with a substantial bonus—a 10-year, 100,000-mile Ford powertrain warranty and a 3-year, 36,000-mile Ford premium maintenance plan, at no charge.

This truck is not just about performance and safety; it's designed with the driver's comfort in mind. The interior is spacious and loaded with tech features, including a SYNC® 4 infotainment system and an available 12-inch touchscreen.

Prospective buyers are invited to explore the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT at the Akins Ford dealership, situated at 220 West May St., Winder, Georgia 30680. To inquire further about this exceptional vehicle, they can reach out to the dedicated sales team at 770-867-9136.

Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, [email protected], https://www.akinsford.com/

