Akins Ford Slashes Prices by $11,000 on the 2023 Ford F-150 STX, XLT and Lariat Models

Customers can save $11,000 on the MSRP of the 2023 Ford F-150 STX, XLT and Lariat Models at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford, one of the leading car dealerships in the Atlanta area, has announced a special offer for its customers. For a limited time only, customers can save $11,000 on the MSRP of the 2023 Ford F-150 STX, XLT and Lariat models at the dealership. The 2023 Ford F-150 has already received rave reviews for its tough capability and advanced technology features, and with this deal, drivers find it even more tempting to get behind the wheel.

Under the hood, the 2023 Ford F-150 boasts a powerful engine lineup, including options like the 3.5L PowerBoost™ Full Hybrid V6 with power rating of 430 hp and 570 lb.-ft. of torque. With its high-strength, military-grade aluminum-alloy body and available off-road capabilities, the 2023 Ford F-150 truck is built to withstand the toughest conditions and conquer any terrain with ease.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the 2023 Ford F-150 offers innovative features such as the available SYNC® 4 infotainment system, FordPass™ Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability and Pro Power Onboard™, providing up to 7.2kW of exportable power.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Ford F-150 boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, with seating for up to six passengers. With ample storage space and convenient features like the available Interior Work Surface, it's the perfect truck for work and play.

As an added bonus, all 2023 Ford F-150 trucks come standard with a Ford 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, providing customers with confidence and peace of mind knowing their vehicle is protected for years to come.

Customers interested in using this incredible offer can browse the dealership's website: https://www.akinsford.com/ to learn about the latest Ford models, vehicle offers and repair services. Alternatively, they can visit the dealership located at 220 West May St., Winder, GA 30680 or contact its team by phone at 770-867-9136.

