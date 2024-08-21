Akins Ford Supercharges Savings with Unbeatable Ford Super Duty Financing Specials from Ford

Ford has sweetened the deal on select Super Duty trim levels, making it easier than ever to own this legendary pickup. Post this

Ford has sweetened the deal on select Super Duty trim levels, making it easier than ever to own this legendary pickup. Akins Ford proudly offers these special financing rates from Ford on XL, STX, and XLT models. Whether you're a hardworking contractor or an outdoor enthusiast, there's a Super Duty to match your needs.

-Ford Super Duty Financing Specials

Take advantage of these incredible financing offers from Ford:

1.9% APR for 36 months

2.9% APR for 48 months

3.9% APR for 60 months

4.9% APR for 72 months

These low-interest rates translate to lower monthly payments, putting the Super Duty within reach for more drivers. Furthermore, Akins Ford's vast inventory ensures you'll find the perfect Super Duty to suit your needs and budget.

-Why Choose Akins Ford?

As the largest volume retail F-Series dealer in the nation, Akins Ford boasts an extensive selection of Super Duty trucks. Our commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond sales; our dedicated finance team is here to guide you through the approval process and secure the best possible rate.

"We're thrilled to offer these incredible financing specials from Ford on the Ford Super Duty," said Brad Akins, owner of Akins Ford. "We want to make owning a Super Duty as accessible as possible for our customers, and these low rates do just that."

-Drive Home Your Dream Truck Today

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a Ford Super Duty with exceptional Ford financing. Visit Akins Ford today to explore our inventory of 2024 Ford Super Duty models including the 2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty, Ford F-350 Super Duty, or Ford F-450 Super Duty, take a test drive, and secure your dream truck. Our finance experts are ready to assist you every step of the way.

-About Akins Ford

Akins Ford is a leading automotive dealership located in Winder, Georgia. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a wide selection of new and pre-owned Ford vehicles, Akins Ford has established itself as a trusted name in the automotive industry.

Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at http://www.akinsford.com.

Media Contact

Tanner Maloof, Akins Ford, 770-868-5162, [email protected], www.akinsford.com

SOURCE Akins Ford