AkkenCloud and BenefitElect Join Forces in Strategic Partnership to Transform Staffing Management and Benefits Administration

BenefitElect complements AkkenCloud's offerings with its industry-leading benefits administration platform, which simplifies the complexities of managing employee benefits. From enrollment and eligibility management to carrier connections and compliance reporting, BenefitElect's platform provides businesses with the tools they need to efficiently manage their benefits programs while ensuring regulatory compliance.

When asked about the new integration features, Chris Lonergan, Owner and CEO of BenefitElect, said, "Our new API allows for seamless integration in real-time. This means data can be transferred faster and more accurately than ever. Providing high quality benefits administration with our new module couldn't be easier."

AkkenCloud brings to the table its cutting-edge staffing management platform, renowned for its robust features and user-friendly interface. With AkkenCloud, staffing businesses gain access to advanced tools for recruiting, onboarding, scheduling, time tracking, and more, all designed to streamline operations and drive productivity.

"We are thrilled to partner with BenefitElect to bring our clients a truly comprehensive solution for managing their staffing and administering benefits," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. "By combining our strengths, we will enable staffing businesses to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and better support their employees."

Together, AkkenCloud and BenefitElect will integrate their platforms seamlessly, providing clients with a comprehensive solution that combines the power of workforce management and benefits administration in a single, unified platform. This integration will eliminate redundancies, reduce errors, and empower businesses to make more informed decisions about their workforce and benefits programs.

The partnership between AkkenCloud and BenefitElect represents a significant advancement in the realm of workforce management and benefits administration, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic business environment.

For more information about AkkenCloud and BenefitElect's partnership and integrated solution, please visit www.akkencloud.com and www.benefitelect.com

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud leads the industry with its unparalleled front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software solutions. AkkenCloud's innovative platform, complemented by AkkuPay, a specialized payroll software designed for the staffing and recruiting industry, empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

About BenefitElect

Through intuitive technology and a streamlined data collection process, BenefitElect removes the complexity and frustrating learning curve associated with insurance benefits management. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

Media Contact

John White, Social Marketing Solutions, 1 970-692-3270, [email protected], www.socialmarketingsolutions.com

SOURCE AkkenCloud