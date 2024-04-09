AkkenCloud and HireGains Forge Powerful Partnership to Revolutionize Talent Acquisition

"By combining our strengths in staffing management with HireGains' expertise in talent acquisition, we are empowering organizations to optimize their recruitment processes, attract top talent, and drive business growth" said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. Post this

By integrating Akken Cloud's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) with HireGains, staffing agencies gain access to a comprehensive talent solution:

Key benefits for staffing firms include:

A Competitive Edge: Allows Staffing Companies to differentiate and enhance the value of their offering from the many "plain vanilla" competitors in their space by speaking not only about individual skills but also fit to the client's role and the team. Greater Retention Rates: HireGains provides agencies with the opportunity to strategically match individuals who enhance team dynamics and performance thereby creating higher retention rates Greater Productivity and Performance: Ultimately, the collaborative efforts of Akken Cloud and HireGains result in a dynamic, thriving workforce, driving greater productivity, performance, and retention.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with HireGains," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. "By combining our strengths in staffing management with HireGains' expertise in talent acquisition, we are empowering organizations to optimize their recruitment processes, attract top talent, and drive business growth."

Tessa James, CEO at HireGains, stated "HireGains shares in the excitement of the partnership, highlighting the opportunity to enhance efficiency, both from a hiring and productivity standpoint. The seamless integration of systems underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

This partnership between Akken Cloud and HireGains signifies a dedication to innovation, collaboration, and the creation of dynamic work environments. Together, they will continue to push the boundaries of staffing management solutions, delivering unparalleled value to their clients.

For more information about AkkenCloud and HireGains partnership and integrated solution, please visit www.akkencloud.com and https://www.hiregains.com/

About HireGains

HireGains is dedicated to uncovering and unlocking the full potential and capabilities of employees by deeply understanding the dynamic interplay between roles and environments, both within teams and across entire organizations. HireGains firmly believes that when individuals are aligned with the right roles and working environments, their performance, productivity, and sense of purpose reach new heights. With a commitment to fostering purpose-driven workplaces, HireGains is on a mission to transform the way people experience work. Click HERE for more info or to Request a Demo.

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud leads the industry with its unparalleled front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software solutions. AkkenCloud's innovative platform, complemented by AkkuPay, a specialized payroll software designed for the staffing and recruiting industry, empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

