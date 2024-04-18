AkkenCloud and Immediate Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Empower Workforces with Instant Wage Access

"With Immediate, we're advancing towards that goal by addressing one of the most pressing issues for workers today - access to their pay," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO AkkenCloud Post this

Giridhar Akkineni, CEO of AkkenCloud, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Partnering with Immediate was a natural fit for us. Our mission has always been to equip staffing agencies with the tools to manage their operations efficiently while enhancing the lives of their employees. With Immediate, we're advancing towards that goal by addressing one of the most pressing issues for workers today - access to their pay."

The seamless integration offers a user-friendly experience for both employers and employees. Staffing agencies leveraging AkkenCloud can effortlessly offer Immediate's services as a value-added benefit, with minimal operational overhead. Employees gain access to Immediate's intuitive mobile app, enabling them to request instant transfers of their earned wages with unparalleled ease.

"Immediate's mission has always been to provide employees with the financial tools they need to live better lives," said Matt Pierce, CEO of Immediate. "By integrating with AkkenCloud, we are able to extend our reach within the staffing industry, providing thousands of employees with instant access to their earnings. This not only benefits the employees by offering them financial stability and wellness but also aids staffing agencies in attracting and retaining top talent."

This pivotal partnership is poised to revolutionize the staffing industry, providing a competitive advantage to agencies while enabling employees to address their financial wellness and liquidity needs directly. It underscores the commitment of both Immediate and AkkenCloud to leverage technology for the betterment of workers nationwide.

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud leads the industry with its unparalleled front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software solutions. AkkenCloud's innovative platform, complemented by AkkuPay, a specialized payroll software designed for the staffing and recruiting industry, empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

About Immediate

Immediate, founded in 2019, is a leading fintech payments provider dedicated to transforming the way employers pay their team. On a mission to impact one million workers, Immediate's payment technology platform helps employers operate more efficiently while improving their workforce's financial health.

Media Contact

John White, Social Marketing Solutions, 1 970-692-3270, [email protected], www.socialmarketingsolutions.com

Allison Ferrell, Immediate, 1 615-521-0609, [email protected], www.joinimmediate.com

SOURCE Social Marketing Solutions