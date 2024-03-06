AkkenCloud and Ringover Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Communication and Staffing Management

"We are excited to partner with Ringover to bring our clients a cutting-edge solution for communication and staffing management," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. Post this

Through this strategic partnership, AkkenCloud and Ringover have integrated their platforms seamlessly, providing clients with a comprehensive solution that combines the power of staffing management and advanced communication capabilities. This integration enables businesses to streamline their operations, improve internal communication, and enhance overall productivity.

"We're proud to be the first, and only, Staffing Communications solution, integrated and available through the AkkenCloud marketplace," Renaud Charvet, CEO at Ringover. "It's exciting to bring our omni-channel platform, including Voice calls, WhatsApp, Call recordings and Transcriptions, to help AkkenCloud customers further improve the candidate and client experience".

"We are excited to partner with Ringover to bring our clients a cutting-edge solution for communication and staffing management," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. "By integrating Ringover's communication platform with AkkenCloud's staffing management software, we will enable businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively."

The partnership between AkkenCloud and Ringover signifies a commitment to innovation and collaboration in the realm of staffing management and communication. Together, the two companies will redefine how businesses operate and communicate in the modern world.

For more information about AkkenCloud and Ringover's partnership and integrated solution, please visit www.akkencloud.com and www.ringover.com

About Ringover

Ringover is paving the way into a new era for all of your conversations with your candidates and clients by giving your Recruiters the ability to offer each individual a high-quality, fully personalized experience. The key: seamless, AI enabled communications, a user-friendly interface and a quality-of-service you can count on. Ringover empowers recruiters with Voice-WhatsApp-SMS-Notes-Recordings, 100% cloud and has been adopted by 13,000 customers.

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud leads the industry with its unparalleled front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software solutions. AkkenCloud's innovative platform, complemented by AkkuPay, a specialized payroll software designed for the staffing and recruiting industry, empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

