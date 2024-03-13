AkkenCloud and VMSpark Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Seamless VMS (Vendor Management System) and MSP (Managed Solutions Provider) Integrations

"We are pleased to partner with VMSpark to provide our clients with an integrated solution that addresses the evolving needs of the staffing industry working with their VMS and MSP clients," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. Post this

Through this partnership, staffing agencies can expect:

VMS To ATS Job Automation: Sync job requisition data between VMS and MSP clients to AkkenCloud's ATS, streamlining the data to make it available in one location.

Refine and Improve Job Data: By leveraging VMSpark's robust platform, job data undergoes automated refinement processes, empowering agencies to customize data through a rules engine, establish pay rates, supplement contracted bill rates, and optimize data to align with their requirements.

"We are pleased to partner with VMSpark to provide our clients with an integrated solution that addresses the evolving needs of the staffing industry working with their VMS and MSP clients," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO at AkkenCloud. "Together, we will empower staffing organizations to optimize their job order management processes and achieve greater success."

"We are thrilled about our partnership with AkkenCloud to improve the efficiency and profitability of staffing agencies. Collaborating closely with the dynamic AkkenCloud team has been a great experience, and we are absolutely thrilled with the seamless integration of our systems."

The partnership between AkkenCloud and VMSpark represents a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer success. Together, the two companies will continue to push the boundaries of staffing management solutions and deliver unparalleled value to their clients.

For more information about AkkenCloud and VMSpark partnership and integrated solution, please visit www.akkencloud.com and www.vmspark.com

About VMSpark

VMSpark is a trusted VMS/MSP automation software provider, offering robust platforms designed to simplify and streamline vendor management processes for staffing agencies and enterprise clients. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, VMSpark delivers scalable solutions that optimize recruitment workflows, enhance visibility, and drive business performance while delivering a hands on customer support approach to help agencies achieve their desired results. Click HERE for more info or to Request a Demo.

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud leads the industry with its unparalleled front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software solutions. AkkenCloud's innovative platform, complemented by AkkuPay, a specialized payroll software designed for the staffing and recruiting industry, empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

Media Contact

John White, Social Marketing Solutions, 1 970-692-3270, [email protected], www.socialmarketingsolutions.com

SOURCE Social Marketing Solutions