AkkenCloud Announces Integration of Work Opportunity Tax Credit Service, Powered by WOTC.com

Through this innovative service, AkkenCloud clients gain access to streamlined WOTC screening processes and comprehensive management of documentation, filing, and certification. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, WOTC.com seamlessly integrates with State Workforce Agencies, ensuring enhanced compliance and expedited certification for clients' tax credits.

Anthony Curlo, Chief Strategy Officer at WOTC.com, emphasizes the significant financial benefits of WOTC utilization: "Many businesses are unaware of the considerable advantages offered by the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. With approximately 30% of new hires qualifying for these incentives, the potential for substantial savings is immense, particularly in industries characterized by high turnover rates."

Giridhar Akkineni, CEO of AkkenCloud, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are delighted to collaborate with WOTC.com in providing our clients with an optimized tax credit service that enhances their financial viability. By leveraging WOTC.com's expertise and technology, we empower businesses to maximize their profitability without adding to their administrative burden."

Unlike traditional tax credit programs, accessing WOTC credits is primarily managed through a company's HR department. Timely application within 28 days of an employee's start date and subsequent certification are crucial steps in securing these benefits. Upon certification, taxable employers can claim WOTC as a general business credit against their income taxes, while qualified tax-exempt employers can offset payroll taxes.

By enrolling in WOTC services powered by WOTC.com, AkkenCloud clients can capitalize on these often-overlooked incentives, enhancing their bottom line with minimal additional effort. Furthermore, clients incur no upfront financial obligations, thanks to WOTC.com's success-based fee structure.

Anthony Curlo highlights WOTC.com's commitment to client success: "Our dedication to success-based fees underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering maximum value to our clients. If we fail to secure tax credits, there is no financial obligation on their part."

About AkkenCloud:

AkkenCloud leads the industry with its unparalleled front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software solutions. AkkenCloud's innovative platform, complemented by AkkuPay, a specialized payroll software designed for the staffing and recruiting industry, empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

ABOUT WOTC.com:

WOTC.com is a Financial Services consulting firm that helps businesses maximize government incentives and tax credits to increase their profitability. Leveraging their leaderships' 100 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, WOTC.com has captured over $1 billion in government incentives for clients, with $0 returned to the IRS. WOTC.com team of credit experts helps businesses with federal and state incentive credits like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Research and Development Tax Credit, and many others.

