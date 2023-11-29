AKM Enterprises Inc. Files Federal Lawsuit Against Corva to Protect its Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets

Accuses Corva AI LLC of trade secret misappropriation

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AKM Enterprises Inc (dba: Moblize) has filed a federal lawsuit against Corva AI LLC, its CEO, and two former AKM employees on November 2nd, 2023, alleging trade secret misappropriation and unfair competition. The technology at issue was developed over decades by AKM Enterprises Inc. Case 4:23-cv-04144

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Texas Federal Court, maintains that Corva wrongfully obtained AKM's confidential intellectual property and trade secrets to develop aspects of Corva's product offerings. AKM has requested a permanent injunction against Corva to thwart further unauthorized disclosure and utilization of AKM's trade secrets.

AKM Enterprises Inc. is a premier data analytics provider for the Exploration & Production sector serving 19 geological basins across the U.S., has invested substantially in its sophisticated, feature-rich technology. AKM is committed to a vigorous defense of its technological investments.

About AKM Enterprises Inc.

AKM ENTERPRISES INC., (dba: Moblize) has over 15 years of experience providing SaaS solutions that simplify workflows during well construction by harnessing the power of data. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit us at www.akm-ai.com

