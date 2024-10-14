Akoova, the managed Magento hosting provider, joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Akoova strengthens its exemplary Magento cloud hosting provision by proudly joining AWS's ISV Accelerate Program, solidifying its steadfast partnership with AWS. This significant milestone enables Akoova to deliver its clients, such as Big Bus Tours, END., and Diptyque Paris, with heightened innovation, increased scalability and enhanced reliability.
LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akoova, Magento hosting provider for supreme brands such as END., Big Bus Tours, Diptyque Paris, and Selco Builders Warehouse, is now part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.
This program helps ISVs that have software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation.
Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Akoova receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.
This significant milestone strengthens Akoova's ability to deliver exemplary Magento cloud hosting services to its clients.
Akoova's fully-tailored and automated K-Hosting platform leverages AWS's innovation. In turn, Akoova then passes these features on to its clients. AWS's headless commerce architecture provides the clients with the freedom to integrate a rich array of applications into the ecosystem.
Osvaldo Spadano, Akoova's CEO & Founder, said, "We are excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, which enhances the value of our collaboration with AWS. This achievement enables us to deliver even greater innovation, scalability, and reliability with Magento and Adobe Commerce on the cloud to a broader range of supreme brands dedicated to ecommerce and digital transformation."
Alongside participation in the ISV Accelerate program, Akoova's K-Hosting is now available for purchase via the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for customers to access its solution.
Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.
Media Contact
Neil Jarvis, Akoova, 44 020 3322 2818, [email protected], https://akoova.com
SOURCE Akoova
Share this article