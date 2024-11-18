Akorbi Has Been Acquired by Propio Language Services, Inc.

The acquisition allows the Akorbi team to expand the company's services and client base in top industry verticals, including information technology, healthcare, banking, insurance, e-commerce and retail

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akorbi, a leading provider of localization, interpretation and translation services, has been acquired by Propio Language Services, Inc., an industry leader in video-remote and over-the-phone interpretation, translation, and localization solutions.

This acquisition creates an opportunity for the Akorbi team to expand the company's services and client base in top industry verticals including information technology, healthcare, banking, insurance, e-commerce and retail.

"Akorbi was launched more than 20 years ago when we identified a market need for high quality, customer service focused translation and interpretation offerings," said Claudia Mirza, co-founder and former CEO of Akorbi. "As a result of our dedication to providing the best client experience through our tech-enabled platform, we gained the trust of many of the largest institutions in the world."

Azam Mirza, co-founder and former President of Akorbi, added, "We are immensely grateful to the entire Akorbi team for their dedication and efforts in building a premier language services company with the translation and interpretation expertise and technology support to serve the critical needs of the most demanding clients."

About Akorbi

Headquartered in Plano, Texas with an international presence, Akorbi is a certified woman-owned business specializing in multilingual digital transformation through localization, interpretation and translation services. Akorbi offers 24/7 support to customers in over 170 languages through its 300+ team members and 4,000+ contractors worldwide. Akorbi has been named a Top 100 Global Language Service Provider by Common Sense Advisory for four consecutive years and has been included in the Dallas 100 Fastest Growing, Privately Held Companies for three consecutive years.

Akorbi was advised in the transaction by Nelson Mullins as legal counsel, Nimdzi Insights as M&A broker, Texas Capital Securities as investment banker, and Riveron Consulting as financial advisor.

