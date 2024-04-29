Akoya Pediatric Dentistry in Southwest Ranches, FL Launches New Website

We are honored to be trusted as your child's dental provider. We promise to treat you like we would treat our own family; with kindness and respect. We want our patients and their parents to know that providing excellent, personalized care, and spending one-on-one time with them is our top priority. Post this

The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Theodorou and Dr. McGovern who are both certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Board-certified pediatric dentists achieve this distinction by completing a rigorous examination process that includes written, oral, and clinical requirements.

Before achieving board certification in pediatric dentistry, Dr. Theodorou graduated with Honors in Pediatric and Special Needs Dentistry at Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, receiving awards in oral medicine and pediatric dentistry during dental school. Helping others is a passion of Dr. Theodorou's. She was also the director for Give Kids A Smile, which is an event that provides free dental care for hundreds of children each year.

Prior to board certification, Dr. McGovern was awarded the Student Research Fellowship during dental school and was the Chief Resident of Pediatric Dentistry at Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine during pediatric residency. Dr. McGovern believes in giving back to the community and worked as a volunteer at the Florida Mission of Mercy in February 2023, providing free dental care to children in need.

"We are honored to be trusted as your child's dental provider. We promise to treat you like we would treat our own family; with kindness and respect. We want our patients and their parents to know that providing excellent, personalized care, and spending one one-on-one time with them is our top priority," Dr. McGovern said.

Akoya Pediatric Dentistry provides a wide range of services to meet the individual needs of their patients, including:

Preventive & Diagnostic Dentistry: Teeth Cleanings, Oral Examinations

Restorative Dentistry: Fillings, Nerve treatments, Crowns

Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth Whitening, Micro-abrasion, and Cosmetic Bonding

Orthodontics: Space Maintenance & Habit Appliances

Emergency Dentistry: Avulsion, Fractured (Broken) tooth

Technology: Digital Radiographs

Sedation: Nitrous Oxide

Special Needs Dentistry

Akoya Pediatric Dentistry is a full-service pediatric dental practice located at 15761 Sheridan St., Suite A, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331. Call 954-799-6212 or visit https://www.akoyapediatricdentistry.com today to learn more and schedule an appointment.

