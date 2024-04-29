Akoya Pediatric Dentistry in Southwest Ranches, FL Launches New Website

Akoya Pediatric Dentistry is excited to announce the launch of their new website: https://www.akoyapediatricdentistry.com. This state of the art pediatric dental practice provides comprehensive dental services for children in Southwest Ranches, Florida, including preventive and diagnostic services, restorative procedures, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and emergency care.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akoya Pediatric Dentistry is excited to announce the launch of their new website: https://www.akoyapediatricdentistry.com. This state-of-the-art pediatric dental practice provides comprehensive dental services for children in Southwest Ranches, Florida, including preventive and diagnostic services, restorative procedures, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and emergency care.
The website offers a wide range of information for patients, parents, and caregivers from dental hygiene tips to details about the service and care you can expect to receive. Convenient online scheduling makes it easy to make an appointment and fill out new patient forms at the click of a button. Technology is a priority at Akoya Pediatric Dentistry in order to improve the patient experience before, during, and after appointments.
The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Theodorou and Dr. McGovern who are both certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Board-certified pediatric dentists achieve this distinction by completing a rigorous examination process that includes written, oral, and clinical requirements.
Before achieving board certification in pediatric dentistry, Dr. Theodorou graduated with Honors in Pediatric and Special Needs Dentistry at Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, receiving awards in oral medicine and pediatric dentistry during dental school. Helping others is a passion of Dr. Theodorou's. She was also the director for Give Kids A Smile, which is an event that provides free dental care for hundreds of children each year.
Prior to board certification, Dr. McGovern was awarded the Student Research Fellowship during dental school and was the Chief Resident of Pediatric Dentistry at Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine during pediatric residency. Dr. McGovern believes in giving back to the community and worked as a volunteer at the Florida Mission of Mercy in February 2023, providing free dental care to children in need.
"We are honored to be trusted as your child's dental provider. We promise to treat you like we would treat our own family; with kindness and respect. We want our patients and their parents to know that providing excellent, personalized care, and spending one one-on-one time with them is our top priority," Dr. McGovern said.
Akoya Pediatric Dentistry provides a wide range of services to meet the individual needs of their patients, including:
- Preventive & Diagnostic Dentistry: Teeth Cleanings, Oral Examinations
- Restorative Dentistry: Fillings, Nerve treatments, Crowns
- Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth Whitening, Micro-abrasion, and Cosmetic Bonding
- Orthodontics: Space Maintenance & Habit Appliances
- Emergency Dentistry: Avulsion, Fractured (Broken) tooth
- Technology: Digital Radiographs
- Sedation: Nitrous Oxide
- Special Needs Dentistry
About Akoya Pediatric Dentistry
Akoya Pediatric Dentistry is a full-service pediatric dental practice located at 15761 Sheridan St., Suite A, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331. Call 954-799-6212 or visit https://www.akoyapediatricdentistry.com today to learn more and schedule an appointment.
