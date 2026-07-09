Akron Zips Athletics Signs Multiyear Extension with Taymar

AKRON, Ohio, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Akron Athletics Department and Taymar have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue handling ticket sales and operations for the Zips athletics program.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Taymar as we continue to build momentum for Akron Athletics," said Akron Director of Athletics Dr. Andrew T. Goodrich. "Taymar's work in ticket sales and operations has strengthened our connection with Zips fans and helped drive consistent growth in attendance and engagement. We value their collaborative approach and look forward to what we can accomplish together in the years ahead."

Adam Plyler will join the Taymar team as General Manager of Ticket Sales and Operations to continue building on the success and progress made over the last four years. Taymar has collaborated with Akron Athletics to achieve many success stories, including:

Four consecutive years of year-over-year revenue growth across all ticketed sports





193% growth in football group ticket revenue in just three seasons





126% growth in men's basketball group ticket volume





75.1% increase in overall ticket revenue in three years





Since 2022, Taymar and Akron together have generated over $2.5M in cumulative ticket revenue.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Akron and build on the progress we've made together," said Taymar Corporate Vice President Craig Cugno. "Dr. Goodrich and his team have been outstanding partners and our shared focus on ticket sales has created real momentum. We look forward to expanding those efforts and delivering even greater results for Zips Athletics."

Akron represents Taymar's first client in Ohio and the lone Mid-American Conference school working with the company.

"We take great pride in representing Akron Athletics and working closely with Zips fans to deliver an outstanding fan experience while helping grow revenue for the department," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We're energized by where Akron Athletics is headed and grateful for the opportunity to support Dr. Goodrich as he brings his new vision to life. We're proud to continue building on the momentum we've created together."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a national college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

About Akron Athletics

The University of Akron Athletics Department competes at the NCAA Division I level as a member of the Mid-American Conference. The athletic department fields 17 varsity programs across men's, women's, and coed sports. The Akron football program competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the top tier of college football, while the men's soccer program competes in the Big East Conference. With a history stretching back nearly 130 years and more than 500 student-athletes on its rosters today, the Zips are committed to developing student-athletes who excel academically, athletically, and in the community while competing at the highest level. Akron has produced national champions, conference champions and professional athletes across multiple sports throughout the university's athletic history.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar