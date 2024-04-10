Akta is Pioneering the Future of AI Powered Converged Video

"Akta is showcasing innovative solutions that enable both the technical and business principals to deliver world class monetizable video experiences while reducing cost." Alper Turgut, Chairman Post this

"Growth has been a driving factor for the media & entertainment industry for the past few years ― growth in viewership, subscriptions, catalog size, hours of live events and more. A great deal of that growth has come at unsustainable cost," said Alper Turgut, Chairman of Akta. "

"We're seeing customers of all shapes and sizes ask themselves 'how can I do this more efficiently and with reduced infrastructure cost.' At this year's NAB Show, Akta is showcasing innovative solutions that enable both the technical and business principals to deliver world class monetizable video experiences while reducing cost."

A Comprehensive Suite of Features

Going beyond an OTT platform, Akta is a dynamic enterprise video hub designed to meet the complex needs of broadcasters and publishers. As they are challenged to provide compelling video experiences that cater to the diverse preferences of its viewers, Akta is delivering tools that make their process streamlined and very efficient.

The platform offers a multitude of features that set it apart:

Centralized Management - manage all your live and VOD Assets from one unified point of presence. Every channel, every file are collocated on one platform, simplifying scheduling and syndication. No more moving from one workflow to another, solution by solution. All your assets, signals and content live together in one place.

Process and Distribute in the Cloud - Combine the infinite scale of a cloud infrastructure with the cost advantages of on-premise processing and you have Akta's hybrid processing model, which leverages the best benefits of on and off-premise resources. Our intuitive algorithms determine where and how to process your content so that you can manage costs and schedules without compromising quality or time to market service level agreements.

Schedule Live Channels not only for FAST but also Broadcast - seamlessly schedule live streams from broadcast, allowing viewers to enjoy real-time content, such as news, events. Enable lower third graphics, animation and other advanced motion graphics for the best audience engagement.

Automate Video Editing / Summarization/ Metadata with AI - using our advanced video processing capabilities, Akta customers can leverage Generative AI to analyze video content and generate relevant metadata, automatically edit clips based on understood triggers and behaviors, and create summaries of video on the fly.

Server Side Ad Insertion with Programmatic Integration: Akta's cutting-edge technology enables server-side ad insertion, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience while seamlessly integrating programmatic advertisements.

Entitlements for Geo Restrictions and Sports Rights: The platform offers sophisticated entitlement features, allowing geo-restricted content and exclusive sports rights for live games, catering to diverse audiences around the world.

Multi-Platform Accessibility: Akta provides player experiences that extend reach across various platforms, including iOS, Android, tvOS, Android TV, Connected TV, and Web, ensuring viewers can access their favorite content anytime, anywhere.

Redefining Broadcast and Streaming Video Services

Akta is committed to develop innovative solutions to the converging worlds of broadcast, online streaming and monetization. We are laser-focused on creating the future of video, while helping providers to create, monetize and distribute content on any screen. Leading media companies such as TelevisaUnivision, Nexstar, Fox, CBS trust Akta with their video. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, rapid development, and a commitment to high-quality content, Akta is the partner of choice for innovative content creators and video providers.

