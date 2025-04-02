Akta is Pioneering the Future of Video with AI-First Video Editing, FAST Scheduling and Streaming Tools

Akta reinvented its media tools with an AI-First mindset: AI is baked into the core of the Akta toolset. The user experience is truly next generation" Alper Turgut, Chairman, Akta Post this

By leveraging artificial intelligence, Akta unifies traditionally separate domains—online video streaming, monetization/advertising, and broadcast—into a seamless, efficient ecosystem.

"Growth in media & entertainment has been explosive—more viewers, more content, more live events—but often at an unsustainable cost," said Alper Turgut, Chairman of Akta. "Our customers are asking: 'How can we scale efficiently while reducing time and cost involved in our editing and scheduling workflows?' At NAB 2025, Akta will showcase groundbreaking solutions that empower both technical and business leaders to deliver premium, monetizable video experiences—smarter and more cost-effectively."

A Comprehensive Suite of Features

Akta is well beyond an OTT platform, fulfilling our role as a dynamic enterprise video hub that meets the complex needs of broadcasters and media companies.

At NAB 2025, learn how our AI-First approach to video is different:

AI Scheduling Agent that compiles and schedules FAST channels from video segments across multiple assets.

AI Video Editing / Summarization and Metadata - analyze video content, generate rich metadata, automatically edit clips based on contextual triggers, and create real-time video summaries.

Create and distribute multiplatform shorts using AI - create short form and vertical video for your own library and social syndication.

Produce in the Cloud - Delight your audience with graphics rendering in the cloud. Enable lower third graphics, and motion animation .

Redefining Broadcast and Streaming Video Services

Akta is the AI-First video platform. Baking AI into our next generation cloud tools, we are committed to developing the most innovative solutions to the converging worlds of broadcast, online streaming and monetization. We are laser-focused on creating the future of video, while helping media companies create, monetize and distribute content on any screen. Leading media companies such as TelevisaUnivision, Nexstar, Fox, CBS trust Akta with their video.

