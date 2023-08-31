Akta Unveils Media Gateway, an AI-driven IP Video Transport Technology, Revolutionizing Cloud-Based Live Video Signal Management

"Akta Media Gateway is an AI-first live signal acquisition and distribution platform. Native AI features to monitor and heal signals across geographic boundaries with minimal latency mark a significant milestone in the evolution of live video streaming." - Alper Turgut, Chairman, Akta. Tweet this

Key features and benefits of Akta's IP video transport technology include:

AI-driven Reliability. Akta's AI monitors signal metrics and predictively heals infrastructure and adjusts protocol metrics to achieve unparalleled reliability. For mission-critical applications, AI driven technology ensures uninterrupted video signal delivery in and out of the cloud even in unpredictable network conditions.

Multiprotocol. Industry standard SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) , HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) and other protocols are supported to address a wide variety of signal transport needs.

Low Latency. Akta's solution significantly reduces latency, enabling sports streaming and interactions and engagement for viewers .

Scalability. The technology's cloud-based infrastructure allows for effortless scalability, accommodating fluctuations in demand without compromising performance.

Advanced Error Correction. Through cutting-edge error correction algorithms, the technology minimizes disruptions caused by packet loss or network fluctuations, ensuring a consistent and high-quality video stream.

Secure Transmission. Security features, including encryption and authentication protocols, safeguard the integrity of the video content during transmission, mitigating the risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

Simplified Management. Akta's user-friendly interface streamlines the process of setting up, managing, and monitoring live video streams, making it accessible to both technical and non-technical users.

Alper Turgut, Chairman of Akta, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Akta Media Gateway is an AI-first live signal acquisition and distribution platform. Native AI features to monitor and heal signals across geographic boundaries with minimal latency mark a significant milestone in the evolution of live video streaming."

Akta is set to redefine the capabilities of cloud-based live video signal management. Its innovative Media Gateway solution empowers content creators, broadcasters, and event organizers with a comprehensive solution that optimizes video delivery, ensuring their audiences receive an unparalleled viewing experience, Akta continues to lead the way in providing transformative solutions for the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.akta.tech or contact [email protected] for press inquiries.

About Akta

Akta is the high-end digital video platform to power the TV Everywhere and OTT offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta's turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned to perform at extreme scale; it is the preferred streaming solution for high value events such as the Super Bowl and WorldCup. In addition to SVOD (Subscription-based Streaming), Akta's Server Side Ad Insertion guarantees the highest-quality delivery of not only the content but also the targeted advertising on all devices. Akta is the leading choice for AVOD (Advertising-based Streaming) and FAST Channel (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) offerings. Customers include CBS Viacom, Fox TV Stations, Nexstar, DPG Media, Televisa Univision, etc.

Note to editors: Images and additional information are available upon request.

Media Contact

Alper Turgut, Akta Tech, 1 866 246 6942 866 246 6942, [email protected], https://www.akta.tech

SOURCE Akta Tech